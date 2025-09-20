Save a minimum of N5,000 daily or N150,000 monthly from September 20 to December 20, 2025, to reach at least N500,000

No withdrawals allowed during the challenge; participants who complete it qualify for milestone rewards and a N1,000,000 grand prize raffle

The challenge promotes disciplined financial planning and introduces users to Sycamore’s broader savings and investment products

December in Nigeria can get expensive.

From flights to family gatherings and endless outings, the season has a way of stretching wallets thin.

To make the period easier, Sycamore is introducing the 100 Days to Detty December Savings Challenge, a structured plan to help you save consistently while rewarding discipline.

How the Challenge Works

The challenge runs from September 20 to December 20, 2025. Participants commit to saving at least N5,000 daily or a minimum of N150,000 monthly. By the end of 100 days, this adds up to at least N500,000.

Funds stay locked in until the end of the challenge, so no withdrawals are allowed. This ensures participants stay on track. Those who complete the challenge earn the Sycamore Prestige Saver badge and qualify for the N1,000,000 grand prize raffle. Along the way, there are also milestone rewards like data top-ups, gift cards, and referral bonuses as a way to cheer participants on.

Why Join?

This challenge is more than just saving for Christmas. It introduces you to the discipline of structured financial planning. While at it, you can explore other Sycamore products that take your savings further:

How to Participate

1. Download the Sycamore App for Android users and iOs users or log in to your existing account.

2. Select the “100 Days to Detty December” savings challenge.

3. Tap Start Saving Now and create your plan.

4. Choose your savings frequency – daily, weekly, or monthly – then proceed. Note the minimum about to qualify for the challenge.

5. Review your plan and tick the box agreeing not to liquidate before the challenge ends.

6. Track your progress with the in-app progress bar and leaderboard.

By December 20, you’ll have built a healthy savings habit, reached your financial goal, and stand a chance to walk away with the grand prize of N1,000,000. That’s not all, there are other consolation prizes.

The 100 Days to Detty December Challenge is a practical way to enjoy the season without financial stress. Start saving, stay consistent, and make December count with Sycamore.

Join the challenge today and take the first step toward smarter savings.