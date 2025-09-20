Atiat Limited, long known as a leader in automotive leasing and finance, today unveiled a bold new strategic vision tagged Atiat 3.0. Atiat 3.0 marks the company’s evolution from a leasing and finance company into an integrated financial service ecosystem spanning finance, insurance, technology, and mobility.

The announcement coincides with the grand opening of Atiat’s state-of-the-art headquarters on Victoria Island, Lagos – a multidimensional hub designed to foster collaboration amongst its portfolio companies and customer service excellence.

Nigeria’s growing economy and teeming young population create enormous opportunities for this transformation.

With over 200 million people and a GDP of around $472 billion, Nigeria is Africa’s largest market and a tech-savvy leader – its fintech sector alone makes up about one-third of all African fintech activity. Yet key services remain scarce: roughly half of Nigerian adults are still unbanked, and insurance coverage is less than 0.5% of GDP.

Atiat’s new strategy directly addresses these gaps by bundling a wide range of solutions into one trusted brand. As Managing Director/ CEO Kanayo Eni-Ikeh notes, the next chapter “turns our experience in leasing and lending into an ecosystem of integrated solutions for Nigerian businesses and families.”

Integrated Solutions for an Underserved Market

Atiat’s revitalized offerings span multiple sectors. Key elements of the new ecosystem include:

Automotive/mobility Group- Car rentals, operating leases, fleet management, car sales and maintenance, vehicle financing.

Financial Services Group- Insurance brokerage, digital retail lending, structured finance, etc.

Technology Group- IT support services, software development & mobile app development.

Each offering is designed to reinforce the others. “By cross-pollinating data and expertise across businesses – from credit scoring to product customisation – we’re unlocking new value,” says Obiageli Ejiofor, Atiat’s Executive Director of Business Development.

This integrated approach is a model that meets the fast-changing needs of the consuming public in Nigeria. Digital inclusion is surging, and with it, the chance to leapfrog traditional models.

State-of-the-Art Headquarters as Innovation Hub

At the heart of this relaunch is the official opening of Atiat’s brand-new headquarters at 161C Raufu Taylor Close, off Idejo Street, Victoria Island. The gleaming, modern facility — officially inaugurated today with industry and government leaders in attendance — is a one-of-a-kind experience. Floor-to-ceiling glass walls and shared lounges reflect the company’s transparent, customer-centric ethos.

Speaking at the opening, Mr. Obinna Ufudo, Chairman of Atiat Limited, said:

“This new head office is more than a building; it is a symbol of our ambition to build an institution that stands the test of time. Atiat is not just a financial services company; we are building a connected ecosystem that empowers Nigerian businesses and individuals with access to insurance, lending, technology, and financial solutions – all in one place. Our vision is to become a partner of choice for growth and success in Nigeria’s economy.”

“Our new headquarters is a symbol of Atiat’s forward momentum,” said Mr.Kanayo Eni-Ikeh at the opening ceremony. “This building brings our people together under one roof so we can innovate faster for our clients.”

“We set out to build much more than a new office,” Mr. Kanayo Eni-Ikeh added. “This is the nerve center of Atiat 3.0 – where technology, talent and vision converge. We are empowering our team to serve a wider market, all while driving growth for our clients and the economy.”

The opening ceremony featured a networking reception, where guests engaged with Atiat’s leadership team and learned more about the company’s expanding service offerings and strategic direction.

Empowering Growth Through People and Partnerships

Central to Atiat’s story are the talented individuals and partners behind it. The refreshed brand was developed with input from customers and stakeholders, and reflects Atiat’s African heritage and ambitious spirit. Internally, the company is fostering an innovation-focused culture: agile cross-functional teams work on emerging projects in digital lending, API integrations with banks and telcos, and customer education programs.

Industry analysts have praised the move. “Atiat’s transformation is very timely,” says a Lagos-based banking expert. “They are bridging the kinds of gaps – like credit and insurance – that are holding back many SMEs. By uniting diverse services under one trusted brand, Atiat can be a game-changer for growth.”

A Vision for the Future – Join Us in the Journey

Looking ahead, Atiat envisions continuing its expansion across Nigeria and into West Africa, adapting its proven model to new markets. The company sees a future where every business, entrepreneur, family, and individual can easily access a full suite of financial, technology, and mobility solutions, all designed around their needs. “We want to democratize access to growth.” Mr. Eni-Ikeh explains. “Imagine a small business in Ibadan or Kano being able to get financing for growth, software to automate their operations, equipment to increase production, vehicles to support logistics and distribution, and insurance to protect against risks, all through one relationship – that’s the future we’re building.”

About Atiat Limited

Atiat Limited is a financial services ecosystem with interests spanning insurance brokerage, vehicle leasing and fleet services, financial products, and lending.

Through strategic acquisitions and technology-driven solutions, Atiat is building a connected ecosystem that supports businesses and individuals in achieving their goals.