The Federal Government has said Nigeria requires about $345 million annually to reintegrate and equip the country’s estimated 15 million out-of-school children with essential skills.

The Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, disclosed this on Tuesday at the inaugural Federal Ministry of Education Private Sector Breakfast Convening held in Lagos, noting that the estimate reflects current per capita spending needed to address the crisis.

He added that out-of-school rates remain significant nationwide, with roughly a quarter of children aged 5–14 affected, and the situation more severe in the North-East and North-West, where the proportion rises to over two-fifths.

What they are saying

The minister stressed that while ongoing reforms are improving access and quality, Nigeria still faces a major funding gap that requires urgent collaboration, particularly with the private sector.

He explained that education is central to the government’s broader economic ambitions and human capital development strategy, but scaling impact will depend on sustained investment.

“The challenges in the Nigerian education sector present a marked opportunity to increase access, improve quality, and enhance systems,” Alausa said.

More insights

Alausa highlighted several interventions already underway, including the disbursement of N10.6 billion to Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) centres and N3.4 billion paid directly to trainees.

According to him, the TVET programme has attracted about 1.3 million applications, with 160,000 candidates matched to training centres and 72,000 currently enrolled using biometric verification.

He further revealed that over N156 billion has been invested in rehabilitating 18 medical schools and selected engineering institutions, including N70 billion for laboratories and workshops and N100 billion for new hostels across 50 institutions.

To support innovation, the government has also launched a Student Venture Capital Grant, setting aside N50 million in equity-free funding, with 65 STEMM students already shortlisted.

On global partnerships, the minister said Nigeria is collaborating with the Italian government on an education conference expected to mobilise up to $15 billion to support foundational learning in 90 countries.

He urged private sector stakeholders to align with national education priorities through a sector-wide approach that promises transparency and accountability in funding utilisation.

What you should know

Beyond addressing out-of-school children and expanding technical training, the Federal Government is also improving access to tertiary education through the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND).

On March 9, Nairametrics reported that a total of N206.29 billion in student loans had been disbursed to 1,164,222 beneficiaries since the scheme’s launch.

Review of the application portal shows that since it opened on May 24, 2024, about 1,734,985 students have applied, with over 1.16 million already benefiting from payments covering tuition and upkeep allowances—highlighting growing demand for education financing in Nigeria.