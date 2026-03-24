Zenith Bank’s market value has surged past ₦4.5 trillion, propelled by record-breaking trading activity and investor confidence in the bank’s strategic direction.

Between December 2025 and March 2026, the stock climbed from ₦61.80 to a peak of ₦113.30, making it one of the top-performing equities on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) and underscoring Zenith Bank’s dominance under CEO Adaora Umeoji, OON.

Between December 2025 and mid-March 2026, Zenith Bank emerged as one of the most bullish stocks on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), delivering exceptional share price appreciation and trading volumes.

The stock opened January 2026 at approximately ₦61.80 and surged to an all-time high of ₦113.30 on March 17, 2026. As of March 18, it closed at ₦110.00, marking a gain of over 77% in just the first few months of the year. Over the four-week period leading up to March 18, the stock advanced by 31%, ranking among the top-performing equities on the NGX.

This rally significantly boosted Zenith Bank’s market capitalisation, climbing from ₦2.54 trillion at the end of December 2025 to ₦4.52 trillion by March 18, 2026. On a recent trading session, the bank’s shares jumped 7.91% to close at ₦111 — its largest single-day gain since a 9% surge on February 16. That leap briefly positioned Zenith Bank ahead of Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO) as Nigeria’s most capitalised bank, with a valuation of ₦4.58 trillion versus GTCO’s ₦4.32 trillion.

Zenith Bank also became the second Nigerian bank to cross the ₦100 per share threshold, following GTCO, whose shares closed at ₦123 on the same day.

Investor optimism was further bolstered by the bank’s announcement of plans for a full listing on the London Stock Exchange by 2027. The proposed listing aims to broaden access to international capital, enhance liquidity, and deepen global investor participation.

Zenith Bank already maintains a presence on the LSE through its Global Depository Receipts (GDRs), listed since 2013 under the ticker ZENB.L. A full listing, however, would significantly elevate the bank’s international profile and strengthen its long-term vision of acting as a key bridge for investment flows between Africa and global financial centres.

The listing announcement coincided with the official opening of Zenith Bank’s new branch in Manchester, marking a major expansion of its UK operations beyond London. The Manchester branch is expected to create approximately 30 direct jobs and will focus on corporate banking, trade finance, and treasury services — especially for businesses operating along UK–Africa corridors.

In addition, Zenith Bank is preparing to open a branch in Ivory Coast, reinforcing its West African presence and cementing its position as a pan-African banking powerhouse.

Between mid-December 2025 and mid-March 2026, Zenith Bank ranked as the fifth most traded stock on the NGX, with a total trading volume of 2.52 billion shares. Its 52-week trading range expanded from ₦43.00 to a peak of ₦113.30, reflecting both heightened investor interest and solid fundamentals.

Analysts credit the rally not only to sectoral optimism but also to confidence in the bank’s strategic direction under Umeoji. Her leadership has prioritised capital strength, digital innovation, international expansion, and shareholder value — a combination that has resonated strongly with investors.

As Zenith Bank consolidates its domestic dominance while accelerating its global expansion, its early 2026 performance signals more than a temporary surge. It underscores a financial institution positioning itself at the forefront of Africa’s evolving banking landscape: disciplined at home, ambitious abroad, and increasingly attractive to both local and global investors.