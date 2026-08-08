Nigeria’s virtual asset tax framework must enable compliance, not just demand it

The new NRS tax guidelines represent a significant step towards formalising Nigeria’s digital asset economy. The real test, however, is whether they can be implemented in a way that encourages compliance, protects innovation and ultimately increases national revenue. For years, one of the loudest demands from Nigeria’s digital asset industry has been regulatory clarity. Businesses […]

The new NRS tax guidelines represent a significant step towards formalising Nigeria’s digital asset economy. The real test, however, is whether they can be implemented in a way that encourages compliance, protects innovation and ultimately increases national revenue.

For years, one of the loudest demands from Nigeria’s digital asset industry has been regulatory clarity.

Businesses wanted certainty before investing. Financial institutions wanted clear rules before engaging. Consumers wanted stronger protections. Government sought greater visibility into an increasingly important segment of the economy.

The release of the Nigeria Revenue Service’s (NRS) Guidelines on the Taxation of Virtual Assets signals that Nigeria is moving decisively towards bringing this sector into the formal economy. That, in itself, is a welcome development.

Every mature economy taxes economic activity. The digital asset economy should not be an exception.

However, the question is not really whether virtual assets should fall within the country’s tax framework.

The more important question is whether the framework reflects the operational realities of a technology that moves faster than traditional financial infrastructure.

As someone who leads a payment infrastructure company operating across borders and serves as Executive Chair of the Virtual Asset Service Providers Association (VASPA), I believe Nigeria has an opportunity to become Africa’s benchmark for digital asset regulation. Whether we achieve that depends less on the existence of regulation and more on how it is implemented.

To create confidence—not uncertainty—regulation should be nuanced

Digital assets have evolved significantly over the last decade.

What began largely as speculative investment has become financial infrastructure.

Today, freelancers receive payments in stablecoins. Exporters settle invoices digitally. African businesses pay suppliers across continents using blockchain-based payment rails. Families now receive remittances within minutes instead of days.

Increasingly, virtual assets are no longer simply investment products. They have become settlement infrastructure.

This distinction matters.

A stablecoin or other cryptocurrency used solely to settle an international invoice performs a fundamentally different economic function from a speculative cryptocurrency trade. Yet policy discussions often group these activities together, creating compliance obligations that may not accurately reflect their different risk profiles or commercial purposes.

Recognising these differences is essential if regulation is to remain practical.

Compliance is already a significant investment

Contrary to popular perception, regulated digital asset businesses already operate within extensive compliance environments.

Responsible operators invest heavily in Know Your Customer (KYC) processes, Anti-Money Laundering (AML) controls, sanctions screening, transaction monitoring, suspicious activity reporting, blockchain analytics, risk scoring and ongoing customer due diligence.

These are not optional exercises.

They are operational necessities.

Adding tax reporting requirements is therefore not the challenge.

The challenge lies in ensuring that additional obligations integrate seamlessly into existing compliance systems instead of creating duplicate reporting processes that increase costs without necessarily improving oversight.

Every additional reporting requirement requires engineering resources, compliance personnel, legal review, independent audits and continuous operational support.

Large multinational institutions may absorb these costs with relative ease.

Early-stage African technology companies cannot.

This is why implementation deserves as much attention as legislation.

The countries attracting innovation are not those with the least regulation

Around the world, jurisdictions competing for leadership in digital finance have reached a similar conclusion.

Innovation does not require the absence of regulation.

It requires predictable regulation.

Businesses need certainty.

Investors need confidence.

Developers need clarity.

Countries such as the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates and Singapore have demonstrated that strong oversight can coexist with thriving digital asset ecosystems when implementation is transparent, collaborative and technologically informed.

Nigeria should aspire to build that same balance.

Our objective should not simply be to increase compliance obligations.

It should be to increase voluntary compliance.

When businesses understand what is expected of them and possess the technical means to comply efficiently, participation grows.

With greater participation comes broader tax collection, stronger consumer protection and healthier market development.

Nigeria’s greatest opportunity is hiding in plain sight

Nigeria is already one of Africa’s largest digital asset markets.

More importantly, it has become one of the world’s fastest-growing economies for stablecoin adoption and cross-border digital payments.

Behind every transaction is a business solving a real economic problem.

A freelancer receiving international income.

A software company paying overseas contractors.

A merchant importing inventory.

A family supporting relatives abroad.

A creator earning from global platforms.

These are productive economic activities.

The policy objective should therefore be to encourage more of these activities to occur within regulated channels rather than unintentionally driving them toward less transparent alternatives.

Good regulation should make the formal economy more attractive than the informal one.

From enforcement to enablement

The conversation surrounding taxation should move beyond enforcement alone.

This all-important phase should focus on enablement.

This means developing standardised reporting interfaces that integrate directly into payment infrastructure.

It means distinguishing between payment activity and investment activity where appropriate.

It means maintaining structured engagement between regulators and industry as implementation challenges emerge.

Most importantly, it means recognising that businesses investing in compliance are partners in building Nigeria’s digital economy rather than merely subjects of regulation.

Government and industry ultimately share the same objective.

Both want greater transparency.

Both want stronger consumer protection.

Both want increased investment.

Both want sustainable economic growth.

A defining moment

Nigeria has reached an important point in the evolution of its digital economy.

The decisions made over the coming months will shape how entrepreneurs build, how investors allocate capital and how global financial institutions perceive our market.

History shows that countries which successfully regulate emerging technologies do not simply write rules.

They build ecosystems where innovation and compliance reinforce one another.

Nigeria has every opportunity to become that example for Africa.

The NRS guidelines represent an important beginning.

The next step is to accommodate industry engagements for amendments of specific provisions in the tax guidelines and ensuring that implementation is practical, proportionate and informed by the realities of modern financial infrastructure. This is for balance.

If we achieve that balance, Nigeria will not merely tax the digital asset economy.

It will become one of the jurisdictions helping secure its future.

Franklin Peters is the Chief Executive Officer of BoundlessPay. He also serves as the Executive Chair of the Virtual Asset Service Providers Association (VASPA), where he works with industry stakeholders to advance responsible innovation, regulatory collaboration and the growth of Africa’s digital asset ecosystem. The views expressed are his own.