Passing the torch without burning the bridge: navigating family philanthropy across generations

Talking about money within a family is already one of the toughest conversations you can have. But when you mix family wealth with philanthropy and then bring multiple generations into the same room to discuss how that money should be given away, things can get complicated very quickly.

If you have ever sat in on a family foundation board meeting, or a Sunday dinner where the future of the family legacy came up, you have probably felt that distinct, heavy tension in the air. It is a unique kind of friction. Not born from malice, but from deeply conflicting perspectives.

On one side sit the first-generation wealth creators. These are the pioneers. They know exactly how hard it was to build every single Naira. They remember the grind, the sleepless nights, the economic instability, and the risks it took to build something from nothing.

Their mindset is anchored in preservation, financial discipline, and proven methods. To them, wise giving means traditional, tangible, and predictable projects, building schools, funding hospital wings, or supporting community centres that have served as social safety nets for decades.

On the other side sits the next generation. They are globally exposed and driven by systemic change and innovation. They do not just want to fund a project; they want to disrupt the root causes of poverty and inequality. They want to leverage technology, invest in social enterprises, and see measurable, data-driven impact. To them, writing a cheque to a traditional charity feels passive. They want to rewrite the rules entirely.

When these two worldviews clash, everything stalls. The older generation leaves the room thinking the youth are reckless and starry-eyed. The younger generation leaves feeling stifled, convinced that the elders are rigid and stuck in the past.

So how do we fix this?

In my years of working within the social impact and philanthropic space, the secret lies in one critical shift: moving away from a mindset of control and toward a mindset of collaboration. When we stop trying to own the narrative from either side and start genuinely working together, the magic happens.

When a family philanthropic meeting derails, the friction always starts at the tactics. The younger generation walks in wanting to fund a blockchain-backed agri-tech startup. The parents walk in wanting to dig boreholes or distribute farming tools. The argument quickly becomes an emotional battle over which vehicle is better.

The solution is to step back entirely. Put the cheque book away, close the pitch decks, and start with your core family values. Ask one foundational question together: What is the one systemic problem we all agree must be solved? Whether the collective answer is youth unemployment, clean water access, maternal health, or education, find that common ground first.

When you strip away the methods and focus on the human beings you want to serve, you often discover that both generations want the same thing. Once you agree on the destination, figuring out how to get there becomes a collaborative conversation rather than a shouting match.

Create Space for the Next Generation to Lead

It is completely fair for first-generation leaders to feel anxious about handing over a financial legacy that took a lifetime to build. Trust is not built overnight, and it should not be demanded blindly.

That is why I advise family foundations to carve out a smaller, separate portion of philanthropic capital that the next generation can manage entirely on their own; a test room, if you will. Let the youth vet the organisations, monitor progress, and handle the reporting. If the project succeeds, they have earned the right to manage larger pools of capital. If it fails, the lessons learned are invaluable, and the core foundation remains safe. It is a low-risk, high-reward way to build confidence and mutual trust on both sides.

Make Mentorship a Two-Way Street

True collaboration requires humility from everyone in the room. No single generation has a monopoly on wisdom. The older generation has experience; the younger generation has perspective. They know the trends, the technology, and the tools that make impact work smarter and faster.

Families need to build a culture where mentorship flows in both directions. The first generation passes down hard-earned wisdom on financial discipline, operational resilience, and navigating the complex realities of doing sustainable work on this continent. The next generation shares insights on digital transparency, data tracking, and emerging models of impact investing and venture philanthropy.

When the older generation teaches sustainability and the younger teaches innovation, you get a strategy that is both rock-solid and forward-thinking, built to last, but agile enough to adapt.

Build a Giving Culture, Not Just a Bank Account

In our society, we talk often about building a reading culture for our youth. We need to talk, just as urgently, about building a giving culture.

True stewardship is not a trait that appears automatically when someone inherits a board seat. It is a habit and a mindset caught through long-term exposure. If the next generation is only invited into the boardroom to sign legal paperwork or review annual audits, they will never develop an emotional connection to the mission.

Involve them early. Bring them to the table when they are young, even if only to listen. More importantly, take them out of the boardroom and onto the field. Let them see the communities your foundation supports. Let them look into the eyes of the students receiving scholarships, the farmers using new equipment, the doctors working in the clinics your family helped build. When they experience the raw human impact of your family’s wealth, they do not just inherit a balance sheet. They inherit the heart, the soul, and the profound responsibility behind it.

The Bigger Picture

Multi-generational giving should never feel like a tug-of-war for control. The goal is not for parents to force children to replicate their exact steps, nor for children to erase everything that came before them in the name of modernisation.

The goal is to build a bridge that honours the past while embracing the future.

When we anchor our families in shared values, give our youth the safety to innovate, and commit to learning from each other, African wealth does something remarkable. It does not merely survive the transition from one generation to the next. It multiplies its impact, transforms communities, and changes the trajectory of our continent for generations to come.