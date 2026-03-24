The World Economic Forum (WEF) has postponed its upcoming conference in Saudi Arabia due to escalating regional tensions linked to the Iran war.

The organisation announced the decision in a statement on Tuesday, noting that the Global Collaboration and Growth Meeting, initially scheduled to hold in Jeddah in April, will be rescheduled.

The move reflects a growing trend of high-profile events being disrupted amid geopolitical uncertainties in the Middle East.

What the organisation is saying

The WEF said the decision was taken to ensure optimal conditions for the meeting’s objectives and impact.

“In light of the current regional developments, and in close consultation with the Ministry of Economy and Planning of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the World Economic Forum will be rescheduling the Global Collaboration and Growth Meeting, which had been planned for April 2026 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia,” the organisation stated.

“This reflects a commitment to convening the meeting under conditions that ensure its full strategic impact.”

The WEF added that a new date for the conference will be communicated in due course.

The postponement highlights how rising geopolitical risks are influencing global business and policy engagements.

More insights

The WEF’s decision follows similar actions by major global institutions adjusting event plans due to the ongoing conflict.

Private equity firm Partners Group moved its annual global investor gathering from Abu Dhabi to Switzerland.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. also rescheduled an invitation-only event initially planned for Dubai.

These developments underscore broader concerns about stability and logistics in the region.

Global firms are increasingly prioritising risk management in event planning amid geopolitical uncertainty.

The shift signals a cautious approach by international organisations seeking to maintain participation and strategic value.

What you should know

Nigeria has continued to strengthen its presence at WEF events, leveraging the platform to promote investment and economic reforms.

Nigeria debuted its first official national pavilion, Nigeria House Davos, at the 56th Annual Meeting of WEF in 2026.

The Federal Government described it as a landmark initiative to enhance Nigeria’s visibility and attract global capital.

At WEF 2025, Nigeria advocated for full implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The AfCFTA is projected to boost Africa’s economy to $29 trillion by 2050.

Over the past two years, Nigeria has initiated multiple investment discussions across sectors such as energy, infrastructure, manufacturing, agriculture, technology, and financial services.

The government says it is shifting from broad investment promotion to problem-solving aimed at unlocking delayed capital.

A recent report by Swiss newspaper SonntagsZeitung had stated that initial findings from an ongoing investigation into the conduct of Klaus Schwab, founder and long-time head of the WEF, suggest that he may have manipulated key economic rankings and submitted unjustified expense claims.