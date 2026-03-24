The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has arraigned the immediate past Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, before a Federal High Court in Kaduna on Tuesday morning.

El-Rufai, who arrived at the court under tight security, is facing charges bordering on alleged N579 million and $320,800 money laundering.

Reports show that El-Rufai was escorted into the courthouse at about 9:34 a.m. for the commencement of his arraignment.

The former governor is being prosecuted by the ICPC over allegations of unlawfully receiving funds far above his legally entitled severance allowance.

What they are saying

Prosecutors allege that El-Rufai abused his office by receiving inflated severance payments and engaging in financial transactions linked to proceeds of unlawful acts.

The charges also include allegations of receiving foreign currency payments through his domiciliary account and conspiring to conceal illicit funds, in violation of provisions of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

More details

According to the charge sheet, El-Rufai allegedly received N289.8 million on two separate occasions — in September 2020 and January 2023 — as severance allowance, bringing the total to about N579 million, significantly above the legally permitted sum of about N20 million.

“That you MALLAM NASIR AHMAD EL-RUFAI… sometime in September, 2020… directly took possession of the sum of N289,826,998.12… as severance allowance over and above your legitimately entitled sum of N20,013,245.00… which you reasonably ought to have known… formed part of the proceeds of an unlawful act, to wit: corruption,” part of the charge read.

A similar allegation was made regarding another payment received in January 2023.

“That you MALLAM NASIR AHMAD EL-RUFAI… sometime in January 2023… directly took possession of the sum of N289,826,998.12… as severance allowance over and above your legitimately entitled sum…” another count stated.

In separate counts, prosecutors further alleged that the former governor received multiple foreign currency inflows into his Guaranty Trust Bank domiciliary account from different individuals, raising concerns over illicit transfers and possible concealment of funds.

The arraignment is ongoing at the Federal High Court in Kaduna.

What you should know

The current legal troubles involving El-Rufai follow earlier actions by security agencies dating back to mid-February.

The Department of State Services (DSS) had filed a three-count charge against him over alleged unlawful interception of communications linked to the National Security Adviser.

Following this, El-Rufai was invited by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and was subsequently detained after honouring the invitation on February 16. He was granted bail on February 18.

However, shortly after his release, he was taken into custody by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, marking a continuation of legal scrutiny across multiple agencies.

The sequence of events highlights a broader investigation involving allegations of financial misconduct and national security breaches tied to the former governor.