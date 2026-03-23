Unilever Nigeria Plc’s unaudited 2025 results show strong growth and rising cash flows. But the numbers raise a more pressing question for investors:

What exactly is the company doing with its growing cash reserves? Let us find out.

According to the released financial statements, revenue rose by 43.6% to N214.7 billion, while profit after tax more than doubled to N30.7 billion. This is not a one-year story.

Over the past five years, revenue has grown from N70.5 billion in 2021 to N214.7 billion in 2025, a compound annual growth rate of about 32%.

Profit growth has been even more striking, rising from N3.4 billion to N30.7 billion, an average annual increase of nearly 74%.

In simple terms, Unilever Nigeria is not just growing, it is becoming significantly more profitable.

In 2025, that gap widened further. Profit grew by 103%, far outpacing revenue. That divergence is where the story begins.

Not just products, cash is doing more work

Part of the profit expansion reflects improved pricing and operational efficiency. But it also points to something else.

By the end of 2025, Unilever Nigeria held N110.4 billion in cash, representing about 61% of total assets and over 70% of current assets.

Finance income rose to N10.3 billion, reflecting earnings from short-term placements in a high-interest-rate environment. In effect, cash is no longer just a buffer; it is contributing meaningfully to earnings.

This helps explain part of the divergence between revenue and profit growth; operating profit margin (19.87%) and profit before tax margin (24.13%)

So, while products are still driving revenue, cash is increasingly shaping profitability.

Cash generation is accelerating, but deployment is not

The cash flow statement reinforces the point.

Operating cash flow rose sharply to N47.1 billion in 2025, more than three times the prior year.

But capital expenditure stood at just over N5 billion, leaving a free cash flow of more than N42 billion.

Free cash flow: the cash left after maintaining and investing in the business is what companies use to grow, reinvest, or return value to shareholders.

In Unilever Nigeria’s case, that cash is building is not new.

Over the past five years, operating cash flow has generally trended upward from N20.1 billion in 2021 to N47.1 billion in 2025, while capital expenditure has remained modest, fluctuating between N1.6 billion and N6.0 billion.

The result is a widening gap between cash generated and cash deployed.

For investors, the question is no longer about performance. It is about sustainability.

At current levels, Unilever Nigeria trades at roughly 18 times trailing earnings, a valuation that reflects confidence in continued growth.

That confidence is not misplaced. Over the past five years, earnings have grown by about 158%, with 2025 delivering a standout 103% increase. But strong past growth sets a high bar for the future.

Can earnings continue to grow at this pace?

Can the company sustain growth levels that justify its valuation?

At the center of the debate is capital allocation. Unilever Nigeria now has the financial capacity to grow.

It is generating strong cash flows, building retained earnings, and operating from a position of balance sheet strength.

Based on its current profitability and high earnings retention, the company’s sustainable growth rate, a measure of how fast it can grow without external funding, has risen sharply, suggesting it has the capacity to expand meaningfully using its own resources.

But visible reinvestment remains limited. This creates a disconnect; the capacity to grow is rising, but deployment is not keeping pace.

There may be reasons. The company could be taking a cautious stance in an uncertain macro environment. It may be waiting for clearer opportunities. Or it may be prioritizing liquidity over expansion. But from an investor’s perspective, the lack of clarity matters.

What investors should watch

For minority shareholders who hold roughly 20% of the company, the focus now shifts from results to direction. Key questions include:

Will cash be deployed into expansion or capacity growth?

Will earnings continue to be supported by operations, or increasingly by interest income?

Can future growth justify current valuation multiples?

Market performance suggests investors are still willing to give the company the benefit of the doubt.

The stock has gained about 31% year-to-date, following an 119% rally in 2025, although it has edged down by 0.95% in March.

Overall, Unilever Nigeria has built a strong earnings base and a cash-rich balance sheet. But the next phase of the story will not be defined by how much cash it generates but by what it chooses to do with it.

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