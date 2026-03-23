Fintech company, Moniepoint has announced the acquisition of Orda Africa, a cloud-based restaurant management platform, in a move that strengthens its play in Africa’s fast-growing food services sector.

The company disclosed on Monday that Orda will be integrated into its Moniebook platform, an all-in-one point-of-sale and business management solution launched in 2025.

The integration is expected to combine payments, bookkeeping, and operational tools into a single ecosystem tailored for small and medium-sized food businesses.

Moniepoint’s latest move adds to a growing wave of consolidation in Nigeria’s fintech sector, where players are expanding capabilities through acquisitions and strategic partnerships.

In January 2026 alone, three notable transactions were announced, including Flutterwave’s acquisition of Mono, Pastack’s acquisition of Ladder Microfinance Bank, and Andela’s acquisition of Woven, underscoring the momentum behind this trend.

What they are saying

Co-founder and CEO, Tosin Eniolorunda, said the deal reflects the company’s focus on supporting Africa’s informal sector, particularly food businesses that play a critical role in employment and daily commerce.

“The food industry isn’t just about feeding people, it’s a major source of jobs and daily survival for many Africans,” he said, noting that the integration will simplify business operations and unlock growth opportunities for restaurant owners.

CEO of Orda, Guy Futi, said the partnership offers a pathway to scale the platform’s impact by combining operational tools with financial services.

He assured customers of a seamless transition, adding that existing users will retain access to the platform while benefiting from expanded capabilities, including access to credit and broader market reach.

More insights

The acquisition comes as Africa’s food services industry is valued at about $50 billion, with Nigeria’s segment projected to hit $19.31 billion by 2030, growing at an annual rate of 11.73%.

Moniepoint is positioning itself to capture a larger share of this opportunity by digitising operations for restaurants, many of which still rely on manual processes.

Under the terms of this acquisition, Orda will become part of the Moniebook platform, Moniepoint’s all-in-one Point-of-Sale (POS) and business management platform.

With Orda’s software now embedded within Moniebook, restaurant operators will be able to manage orders, track inventory, pay suppliers, and access working capital from a single platform.

The move also opens up access to Moniepoint’s broader financial infrastructure, including payments and credit services.

What you should know

Moniepoint’s acquisition of Orda makes it the fourth major acquisition in Nigeria’s startup ecosystem this year.

A week after Flutterwave’s acquisition of Mono in January this year, Stripe-owned Nigerian fintech, Paystack, entered Nigeria’s banking space following its acquisition of Ladder Microfinance Bank, marking a major expansion beyond payments into full-stack financial services.

In Paystack’s case, the new microfinance bank will operate independently of Paystack Payments Limited, with its own licence, governance structure, and product roadmap, while working closely with the core payments business.

Shortly after that, Andela Inc., one of the world’s largest marketplaces for technical talent, acquired Woven, a technical assessment company known for its real-world engineering simulations and AI-enabled evaluation tools.

Industry stakeholders told Nairametrics that the acquisitions are increasingly signalling a shift toward selective consolidation, as capital tightens and growth strategies evolve.