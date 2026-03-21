Two people were found dead, and 10 shops were razed as a gas tanker and a tipper truck collided in Lagos.

This was confirmed in a statement issued by the Controller General of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday.

What they are saying

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service confirmed two persons dead but said it brought the situation under control after it was alerted.

The agency noted that the accident between the gas tanker and the tipper truck occurred on the Lekki-Epe Expressway at the Tera Annex bus stop, Sangotedo, Lagos.

“The accident, which was reported at 02:36 in the early hours of Saturday, saw the Lekki Phase II, Oniru, and Epe II fire stations of the agency race to the scene after it was reported that an oncoming speeding 20-tonne tipper truck from the Epe end rammed into a stationary 30-tonne gas truck that had failed to pull over from the highway.

“The resultant effects culminated in a fire spreading to three adjoining warehouses and 10 roadside shops, including a gym and a generator house, before the fire was put out,” the statement said.

The agency noted that the fire was prevented from reaching a Total petrol filling station, its fully loaded 33,000-litre PMS tanker, and other properties.

“After the blaze was doused, three Sienna buses, one Toyota Corolla, and a forklift parked within the aforementioned properties were recovered. The tipper driver and his assistant, both adult males, were also recovered dead, while the gas truck driver escaped unhurt,” the statement said.

More insights

Pictures from the scene showed burnt structures and razed vehicles, as people gathered around the area.

One image also showed that the tipper truck was loaded with sand, while wreckage from the accident remained scattered at the scene.

The fire service said efforts were ongoing to evacuate the remains.

“Efforts are ongoing to evacuate the remains of both trucks from the road, as normalcy has returned to the scene of the accident,” Adeseye said.

What you should know

In 2020, a gas explosion rocked the Baruwa area of Ipaja, Lagos.

The explosion, which occurred at a gas station, claimed eight lives and razed 25 houses and 16 lock-up shops, according to the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA).

The explosion, according to the Director General of LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, occurred around 6 a.m.

Two weeks before then, Nairametrics reported that a gas tanker explosion occurred in the Ifako-Ijaye area of Lagos, with at least 50 people sustaining injuries.

According to a statement from LASEMA, an unidentified truck conveying gasoline had a lone accident and exploded.

It said the impact of the explosion led to a fire outbreak in adjoining buildings, with several vehicles burnt.

It also noted that several persons were injured and were taken to the nearest hospital for treatment.