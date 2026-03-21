Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has announced a power outage affecting parts of Lagos following a fire incident along the Lekki-Epe Expressway.

The company disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, noting that the disruption was caused by a vehicle collision involving a stationary gas tanker, which triggered a fire.

The incident led to significant damage to critical electricity infrastructure, resulting in widespread power supply disruption across affected areas.

What EKEDC said

According to EKEDC, the fire damaged the Ibeju and Medallion 33kV feeders, including critical conductors and overhead line equipment.

“Please be informed that the current power outage was caused by a fire incident that occurred last night following a vehicle collision with a stationary gas tanker.

“The resulting fire led to significant damage to the Ibeju and Medallion 33kV feeders, including critical conductors and overhead line equipment,” the company stated.

The company added that its technical team is currently working to replace the damaged components and restore the electricity supply as quickly and safely as possible.

EKEDC listed affected areas to include the Medallion Feeder, all connected to the Ibeju 33kV feeder.

“Affected Areas: Medallion Feeder (including Medallion Company), Sangotedo, Majek, Fidiso, Awoyaya, Container, Eputu, Lagasa, Losoro, Kajola, and Onisan, on Ibeju 33kv Feeder,” they stated.

Backstory

The outage follows a gas explosion that occurred in the early hours of Saturday along the Lekki-Epe Expressway in the Sangotedo area of Lagos, after a collision between a gas tanker and a tipper truck.

The incident reportedly led to a massive fire outbreak that spread rapidly across the area, affecting nearby structures and critical infrastructure.

Reports indicate that at least two people lost their lives in the explosion, while several properties, including warehouses and roadside shops, were destroyed in the inferno.

What you should know

The power supply crisis in Nigeria is being worsened by various factors, ranging from maintenance operations to grid collapses

A few days ago, Nairametrics reported that residents and businesses in Amuwo-Odofin, Lagos, may face a four-month blackout due to the rehabilitation of a 132kV substation by the Transmission Company of Nigeria and Ikeja Electric, scheduled to run until July 2026.

The affected lines include the 11-AmuwoINJ-T1, serving Old Ojo Road and Ijesha Express, as well as the 11-AmuwoINJ-T2, covering Jakande 1 and 2. Also affected are the 33-AmuwoTCN lines supplying Amukoko and the Hongxing 1 and 2 areas.

Also, Eko Electricity Distribution Company announced a three-day planned outage in Lekki to enable network upgrades aimed at improving electricity supply and strengthening infrastructure in the area.