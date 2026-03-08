The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has announced a scheduled three-day power outage in the Lekki District of Lagos to enable network upgrade works aimed at improving electricity supply in the area.

The electricity distribution company disclosed this in a notice issued to customers, informing residents and businesses that the temporary disruption will affect Lekki and surrounding communities within the Lekki District network.

According to the company, the planned outage will take place from Thursday, March 13, to Saturday, March 15, 2026, as engineers carry out upgrade works at the Lekki Injection Substation.

What EKEDC is saying

EKEDC said the planned outage is necessary to facilitate network upgrades that will strengthen the electricity distribution infrastructure and improve service delivery to customers in the area.

“Dear Valued Customer, please be informed that there will be a scheduled three-day power outage at the Lekki Injection Substation.”

“Date: 13th – 15th March 2026.”

“This planned outage is necessary to facilitate network upgrades aimed at improving operational flexibility, enhancing power evacuation, and delivering better service to our customers.”

The company noted that electricity supply will be unavailable daily between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. throughout the three-day period while the upgrade works are ongoing.

More Insights

EKEDC explained that the upgrade forms part of broader efforts to modernise power infrastructure and improve the reliability of electricity supply within its franchise area. The project is expected to strengthen the network and support rising electricity demand within the Lekki corridor.

The Lekki axis has experienced rapid urban growth in recent years.

The area now hosts several residential estates, commercial centres, and industrial facilities.

Increasing development has significantly raised electricity demand across the district.

Distribution companies have therefore been under pressure to expand network capacity and improve supply reliability.

Flashback

This is not the first time EKEDC customers have experienced scheduled outages to facilitate improvements within the power network.

The company has previously implemented similar disruptions to allow maintenance and upgrade works across its distribution system.

Last year, EKEDC announced a planned outage affecting parts of its coverage area.

The disruption followed maintenance work by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

The maintenance was carried out on the Omotosho–Ikeja West 330kV transmission line.

The transmission line is a key infrastructure within Nigeria’s national power grid.

Such maintenance exercises are often required to maintain the stability and performance of the power network.

What you should know

Power sector stakeholders say periodic network upgrades and maintenance remain essential to improving electricity reliability across Nigeria’s power distribution system.