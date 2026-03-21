The Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ghana has announced the rescue of 44 Ghanaian nationals from a QNET-linked fraudulent recruitment network operating in Nigeria.

This was disclosed in a press statement issued on March 21, 2026, following an earlier advisory by the Ministry warning the public about the activities of schemes such as QNET.

The victims, who were lured with promises of employment and travel opportunities, have since been repatriated to Ghana after a coordinated operation involving Nigerian and Ghanaian authorities.

What they are saying

According to the Ministry, the affected individuals were deceived through social media and informal recruitment channels before being trafficked to Nigeria.

“Affected individuals were lured through deceptive means, including social media and informal recruitment channels, with false promises of employment and travel opportunities.

“Upon arrival, they were subjected to exploitative conditions, including restricted movement, psychological coercion, and pressure to recruit others into the scheme.

“Following a coordinated operation conducted on 16th March, 2026 by Nigerian security authorities, including the Department of State Services (DSS), in collaboration with relevant Ghanaian institutions, the victims arrived in Accra on 20th March, 2026,” it stated.

More insights

The Ghanaian government said it is working closely with Nigerian authorities and other stakeholders to dismantle the criminal networks behind the operation.

It added that measures are being put in place to support the protection, rehabilitation and reintegration of the rescued individuals.

The Ministry also expressed appreciation to the Government of Nigeria for its swift intervention and continued cooperation.

What you should know

QNET is a Hong Kong-based direct selling company founded in 1998. It sells lifestyle and wellness products through a network of independent distributors who earn commissions by selling products and recruiting others into the business.

The company presents itself as an e-commerce and entrepreneurship platform, allowing individuals to build income through product sales and referrals.

In Nigeria, reports indicate it formally expanded into the country around 2022 through local partners, while continuing to grow its presence through independent representatives.

Last year, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested suspects connected to a QNET-related scam that allegedly defrauded Nigerian students of hundreds of millions of naira through fake training schemes and recruitment programmes.

Investigations revealed that victims were charged between N1.2 million and N1.3 million under false promises of education, jobs and international opportunities.