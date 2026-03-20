The Nigerian equity market has entered a historic “Super-Cycle of 2026, with the benchmark index crossing new psychological frontiers and market capitalization reaching all-time highs.

Latest market action showed that the NGX has entered a volatile but rewarding phase with fiscal reforms and a positive re-rating of global institutional investors as of Mid-March 2026.

The NGX All-Share Index (ASI) displayed phenomenal growth from a breakout phase in 2024 and is now in an extended bull run.

The Nigerian stock market index closed above the 200,000-mark triggered by buying from pension funds and foreign portfolio investors.

The Nigerian equity market gained about 29.47% in the first quarter of 2026, after a stellar 51.19% return in 2025.

The All-Share index price action showed consolidation following a peak close to 205,000, with slight declines (approximately 0.69 percent) as investors engage in profit-taking at the psychological resistance level of 200k.

Technical actions flash caution

The NGX’s technical health is still strong, but it is currently flashing “caution” for short-term traders. Recently, the RSI dropped from “extreme overbought” territory (above 75) to roughly 63–68. This implies that the market is transitioning from a parabolic phase to market consolidation.

Latest price action on the NGX signals high caution at levels of 190,000 and 195,000 points support zone, as such levels could trigger a significant market correction.

Market Breadth remains Positive, with an advance/decline ratio frequently ranging from 1.6x to 1.5x, suggesting widespread purchasing as opposed to a small number of heavyweights holding the entire index.

Stocks such as Zenith Bank, UBA and GTCO are preferred by Nigerian pension funds partly because of their high dividend yields (8%–10.5%) and consistent profit growth.

The Coastal Road Project has led to massive infrastructure projects (Dangote Cement and BUA Cement)

The Oil & Gas recorded a huge 13.8% return in January alone, thanks to deregulated pricing and increased domestic refining capacity.

BUA Cement, Seplat Energy, and MTN Nigeria have also caused significant price spikes, fueling this volatility.

The market is also at a record high due to the positive sentiment among retail investors, which is fueling accumulation and increased local participation. Rising global oil prices, which have been over $100 per barrel, create a favorable macro environment for Nigeria’s economy. The outlook for Seplat, Energy and Aradel Energy may continue to be optimistic in the wake of the recent spike in the global crude oil market triggered by conflict in the Middle East.

Market volatility expected to rock the NGX

Short-term volatility could happen despite the optimistic outlook because some investors might take profits following such a significant rally.

Institutional investors started taking profits after the market capitalization reached the N130 trillion milestone and crossed 200,000 points in mid-March.

This led to short-term “dips” as “smart money” locked in gains from the prior rally, which is why blue-chip stocks like MTN Nigeria and Tier-1 banks are currently experiencing volatile price action.

The Nigerian naira has experienced stable growth of around N1,350/$ – N1,450/$, thereby reducing the “currency risk” for foreign portfolio investors.

Consumer prices have started to gradually decrease towards 15%, causing a shift in the real-yield curve towards equities over fixed income.

The NNPC and Dangote Refinery listings have been projected to create a “front-running” effect, allowing investors to position capital ahead of these liquidity events.

The Nigerian stock market is presently in the “Value Consolidation” phase. Although the 200,000-point level acts as a significant psychological barrier, the underlying technicals show that the long-term bullish trend will continue if the ASI remains above the 185,000-support level.