Meta Platforms has announced a new initiative offering up to $3,000 monthly to attract top content creators from rival platforms such as TikTok, YouTube and Instagram.

The programme, known as the Creator Fast Track, is designed to bring established creators to Facebook by providing guaranteed earnings and increased visibility for their content.

This comes as Meta intensifies efforts to compete in the creator economy, where platforms are increasingly offering financial incentives to retain and attract influencers.

What Meta said

According to Meta, the Creator Fast Track programme is targeted at “established creators who are new to or rediscovering Facebook.”

” Creators in the program can earn $1,000 per month if they have at least 100,000 followers on Instagram, TikTok, or YouTube, or $3,000 per month if they have more than one million followers on at least one of those platforms.

“The program also gives creators immediate access to Facebook Content Monetization, so they can earn even more and continue earning from their eligible content even after the Creator Fast Track program ends,” they said

The programme will run for up to three months and requires participants to post short-form videos, known as Reels, to qualify for payouts.

Meta also noted that creators in the programme will receive increased reach on their content to help them grow their audience faster on Facebook.

More details

As part of the initiative, selected creators will gain immediate access to Facebook’s monetisation tools, allowing them to earn additional income based on content performance, including views and engagement.

The company said the programme is aimed at addressing concerns from creators who find it difficult to build an audience from scratch on Facebook despite having strong followings on other platforms.

As part of the initiative, creators will receive increased distribution of their Reels to help accelerate follower growth and engagement.

Meta also highlighted its growing investment in creators, noting that it paid out nearly $3 billion in 2025 through its monetisation programmes, representing a 35% increase from the previous year and its highest annual payout to date.

The company added that creators can earn across multiple content formats on Facebook, including Reels, Stories, photos and text posts, with Reels accounting for about 60% of total payouts.

What you should know

Facebook, once a dominant platform for social media engagement, has in recent years struggled to compete with newer platforms like TikTok and YouTube, particularly among younger audiences.

As a result of this, Meta has been expanding tools and monetisation opportunities for creators as it pushes to grow engagement and global reach across its platforms.

Last year, the company introduced an AI-powered translation feature that automatically dubs and lip-syncs Reels into other languages.

This allows creators to reach global audiences by making their content accessible across different languages while maintaining voice tone and visual authenticity.

Nairametrics reported that Nigerian content creators became eligible for Facebook monetisation in July 2024, following the rollout of features such as in-stream ads and Ads on Reels, allowing creators to earn from original video content and audience engagement.

To qualify for in-stream ads, creators are required to meet specific thresholds, including a minimum of 5,000 followers and compliance with Facebook’s monetisation policies.