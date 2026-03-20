The African Energy Chamber (AEC) has called for the inclusion of African representation at the upcoming African Energies Summit scheduled to hold in London from May 12 to May 14.

The group also threatened to boycott the event hosted by Frontier Energy Network over what it described as a lack of Black African representation within its leadership.

The position was disclosed in a statement by the Chamber, which raised concerns about inclusion and local content in Africa-focused industry platforms.

What they are saying

The Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber, NJ Ayuk, said the group would not accept exclusion from an industry that is meant to serve Africa’s interests. He stressed the need for inclusivity and equal representation for African professionals in global energy discussions.

“We will not accept being ‘Blacked-out’ the oil and gas industry. We want an industry that is welcoming and open, that is inclusive and supportive. People like Daniel Davidson take the opposite approach by refusing to hire black Africans. They take it one step further by even banning people from entering the room.”

“Local content cannot be reduced to a slogan. It cannot be celebrated in speeches while African professionals remain excluded from meaningful opportunity. If a platform claims to serve Africa’s energy future, then it must reflect that commitment in practice.”

“We are inspired every day by people such as Rogers Beall. When you go to Senegal and see what he has done with Fortesa, you will be amazed. He has achieved this with majority African employees.”

Ayuk emphasized that African participation must go beyond rhetoric and be reflected in hiring, leadership, and decision-making structures across the energy sector.

More Insights

The African Energy Chamber said the lack of representation at the summit highlights broader concerns about inclusion in Africa-focused global energy platforms.

The Chamber noted that Frontier Energy Network could learn from companies operating in Africa that have successfully prioritised local content while maintaining operational excellence.

It cited Africa Fortesa Corporation as an example of a company that has placed African professionals at the forefront of its operations.

According to the AEC, African professionals and institutions have played a critical role in shaping the continent’s oil and gas sector through advocacy, policy development, and investment support.

The group stressed that these contributions should be matched by increased inclusion of Africans in conferences, advisory roles, recruitment pipelines, and other industry influence platforms.

The Chamber maintained that African representation is essential to ensuring credibility and fairness in discussions about the continent’s energy future.

What you should know

The African Energy Chamber said its campaign is aimed at promoting best practices and long-term sustainability in the energy sector.

The group stated that it will continue engaging regulators, investors, operators, and other stakeholders on issues of fairness and inclusion.

It emphasized the importance of investing in local talent and creating policies that support capacity building across the continent.

The Chamber also reiterated its position that African professionals should not only participate in industry discussions but also play leading roles in shaping outcomes.

AEC added that improving representation and inclusion is critical to building a credible and sustainable energy industry that reflects Africa’s interests and development priorities.