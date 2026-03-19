Murtala Mohammed Airport Terminal 2 (MMA2) has announced that its multi-storey car park will adopt a cashless payment system starting Monday, March 23.

The announcement was made via the official MMA2 X account on Thursday.

The change aims to provide a faster, smoother, and more convenient parking experience for travelers and visitors at the terminal.

What they are saying

MMA2 management explained that, during a short transition period, cash payments will only be accepted at the rooftop level, while all other levels will require cashless payment methods such as cards or electronic transfers via POS terminals.

“From Monday 23rd March 2026, the Multi-Storey Car Park (MSCP) moves to a cashless payment system.”

“For a short transition period, cash payments will only be available at the rooftop level,” the statement read in part.

Management of the airport confirmed to Nairametrics that additional payment options are being developed and will be introduced in the coming months to make parking at the terminal even more convenient.

Users are encouraged to prepare for the new system ahead of its launch as part of ongoing efforts to modernize airport services and reduce delays.

The initiative is part of MMA2’s broader modernization efforts aimed at improving operational efficiency and customer experience.

Get up to speed

The move to cashless payments at MMA2 follows the earlier rollout of cashless payments at FAAN-managed airports nationwide on March 1, 2026.

FAAN introduced the FAAN Go Cashless Card, to be used for payments at access gates and other airport payment points.

The initial rollout faced operational challenges, causing gridlocks at major airports including MMIA and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, and some passengers missed their flights.

Following these issues, President Bola Tinubu ordered the suspension of the cashless payment policy at FAAN-managed airports.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, later directed the resumption of a hybrid payment system from March 13, 2026, allowing both cash and electronic transactions to ease congestion.

MMA2, however, is independently managed and is moving forward with its cashless system to improve efficiency and customer convenience.

What you should know

Murtala Mohammed Airport Terminal 2 (MMA2) in Lagos was the first airport terminal in Nigeria to be concessioned to a private operator, marking a milestone in the federal government’s aviation reform programme.

Awarded in 2003 under a Design-Build-Operate-Transfer arrangement, the terminal began operations in 2007.

In 2026, MMA2 marks 19 years under the management of Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL).

MMA2 handles an average of 60 to 65 flight departures daily, with the Lagos–Abuja route being the busiest domestic route, followed by Asaba and Port Harcourt.

Cargo movement trends mirror passenger traffic, with 30 to 40 tons of domestic cargo handled daily at the airport’s cargo facility.

The terminal currently hosts 10 airlines, including all major domestic carriers in Nigeria.