Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal 2 (MMA2), Lagos, was the first airport terminal in Nigeria to be concessioned to a private operator, marking a turning point in the Federal Government’s aviation reform programme.

Awarded in 2003 under a Design-Build-Operate-Transfer arrangement, the terminal commenced operations in 2007.

In 2026, it marks 19 years since Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL) assumed exclusive operational control under the concession agreement.

Nearly two decades on, the terminal remains central to discussions about airport concession models, traffic concentration, and private sector participation in aviation infrastructure.

In this exclusive interview with Nairametrics, Remi Jibodu, Acting Chief Operating Officer of Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited and Head of Aeronautical & Cargo Services, discussed passenger and cargo flows across the terminal. He also shared details on the busiest domestic routes and the strategies employed to manage high traffic efficiently.

Nairametrics: Which domestic routes from MMA2 are the busiest for passengers, and which routes handle the highest cargo volumes?

Remi Jibodu: From our operational data at Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal 2, we record an average of 60 to 65 flight departures daily.

In terms of passenger traffic, the busiest domestic route is Lagos–Abuja, with Abuja clearly leading due to its position as the nation’s capital and a major business hub. Following Abuja, the next busiest routes are Asaba and Port Harcourt.

These three destinations consistently rank as our top passenger routes, although exact flight frequencies may fluctuate as airlines adjust their schedules—some days operating five flights on a route, four other days.

On cargo movement, the trend generally mirrors passenger traffic, with high-demand commercial routes such as Abuja and Port Harcourt handling significant cargo volumes due to strong business activity. However, precise cargo figures vary by airline and schedule.

Nairametrics: How many passengers does MMA2 serve annually, and how has this number changed since the terminal opened?

Remi Jibodu: While I may not have the exact annual total at hand, daily traffic figures provide a useful indication of overall performance. As you would agree, passenger traffic is seasonal, and annual totals can fluctuate depending on peak and off-peak periods.

During peak travel periods—particularly the festive season at the end of the year—the terminal records an average of at least 15,000 passenger footfalls per day. In contrast, during the low season, typically around March and April, daily passenger numbers are slightly lower.

Since the terminal opened, passenger volumes have generally grown in line with increasing domestic air travel demand in Nigeria, with noticeable surges during peak periods and steady traffic during off-peak months.

Nairametrics: How does BASL manage daily operations to handle the volume of flights and passengers efficiently?

Remi Jibodu: BASL manages its daily operations efficiently through a strong combination of a dedicated workforce and well-planned infrastructure.

First, we rely on a highly skilled and experienced team. Our workforce is structured into clearly defined departments, each responsible for specific operational areas.

For example, the Equipment Maintenance Department focuses on ground support equipment such as facilitation vehicles and conveyor belts, while the Technical Services Department handles escalators, lifts, and other technical systems within the terminal.

This deliberate separation of functions ensures that every aspect of the airport’s operations is professionally managed by specialists.

Second, our infrastructure and terminal design play a major role in handling high passenger volumes.

The entire facility is structured to support smooth passenger flow—from entry into the airport to boarding the aircraft. Features such as the multi-storey car park with direct access to the terminal, a welcoming food court, and a spacious layout all contribute to a calm and efficient passenger experience.

We also use advanced automated systems for passenger processing. Our check-in operations are supported by a fully automated system (the RESA system), which allows us to monitor passenger movement through check-in, e-gates, screening, and boarding areas in real time. Scanners and tracking systems at various checkpoints ensure smooth processing while maintaining security and efficiency.

In addition, we provide flexible boarding options. Passengers may board directly through boarding bridges (fingers), while others—especially those flying on smaller aircraft—are transported to remote parking bays using dedicated facilitation vehicles. This flexibility ensures we can accommodate different aircraft types without disrupting operations.

Overall, the combination of specialized departments, modern infrastructure, advanced technology, and certified professionals enables BASL to efficiently manage daily flight schedules and passenger volumes while delivering a smooth and enjoyable travel experience.

Nairametrics: With such passenger and cargo volumes, what strategies has BASL implemented to ensure smooth operations during peak periods?

Remi Jibodu: At Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), smooth operations during peak periods are driven primarily by proactive planning, flexible resource deployment, and strong on-ground supervision. In terms of domestic cargo, we handle an average of 30 to 40 tons daily at our cargo facility.

However, this volume is not fixed because the cargo we process is primarily belly cargo, meaning it is transported in the available space after passengers and their luggage have been accommodated.

For example, a fully booked 120-seat aircraft may carry only about one ton of cargo, whereas a flight with fewer passengers may accommodate up to two tons. As a result, daily cargo volumes fluctuate depending on passenger load factors.

To manage both passenger and cargo surges, our key strategy is early and data-driven planning. The aviation industry operates within clearly defined peak and off-peak seasons, enabling us to anticipate traffic trends well in advance. This allows us to project expected passenger numbers and cargo volumes accurately and make the necessary operational preparations accordingly.

During peak seasons, such as the December travel period, we scale up operations by engaging ad hoc staff to support non-critical areas, ensuring that core operational functions remain efficient.

In addition, we deploy senior managers to be physically present during peak hours (not just regular working hours). This ensures that time-sensitive decisions can be made immediately without delay, keeping passenger flow and aircraft turnaround times smooth.

Overall, our approach combines seasonal forecasting, flexible staffing, and active leadership presence to maintain efficiency even during high-traffic periods.

Nairametrics: How do passenger and cargo data influence BASL’s operational decisions, capacity planning, and service enhancements?

Remi Jibodu: Passenger and cargo data play a central role in BASL’s operational decisions, capacity planning, and service enhancements. The company closely monitors passenger traffic trends, particularly seasonal fluctuations, to guide staffing, scheduling, and resource allocation.

For instance, during peak travel periods such as December, when daily passenger numbers can exceed 15,000, BASL deploys additional personnel, assigns duty managers to critical operational points, and intensifies monitoring to ensure smooth passenger flow. In off-peak months, when traffic averages around 10,000 passengers daily, operations are adjusted accordingly to maintain efficiency without overextending resources.

In terms of capacity planning, passenger data influences flight frequency and terminal utilization. With approximately 60–65 daily departures and handling about 75% of Lagos domestic traffic, BASL aligns its infrastructure and operational readiness with airline demand patterns.

Cargo operations are similarly data-driven. Since cargo is transported primarily as belly cargo on passenger aircraft, available capacity depends on passenger load and baggage volume. On average, cargo volumes range between 30 and 40 tons, but these figures fluctuate based on aircraft type and occupancy levels, requiring continuous monitoring and flexible planning.

Passenger data has also informed service enhancements and technology investments. The introduction of automated passenger processing systems, e-gates, and self-service check-in facilities was designed to improve efficiency and reduce congestion as traffic volumes increased. The terminal’s layout and flow management systems were deliberately structured to accommodate high passenger throughput while maintaining comfort and safety.

Overall, BASL relies on real-time and seasonal passenger and cargo data to make informed operational decisions, optimize capacity utilization, and continuously enhance service delivery.

Nairametrics: What percentage of Lagos’ domestic flights does BASL handle at MMA2?

Remi Jibodu: MMA2 currently hosts 10 airlines, including all the major domestic carriers in Nigeria, which should give you a clear indication of the landscape and market share distribution.

MMA2 remains a preferred choice for many passengers due to its infrastructure, organization, and overall travel experience. In fact, some airlines that operate from the other terminal also maintain a presence at MMA2, further reinforcing the terminal’s strong position within the domestic aviation market.

Nairametrics: Is MMA2 profitable, and how do you plan to grow passenger numbers, flights, cargo volumes, and revenue over the next five years?

Remi Jibodu: MMA2, remains fully operational and sustainable, which reflects the strength and resilience of the business. Passenger growth is closely linked to the broader economy.

When the economy is strong, businesses expand, incomes rise, and more people travel for work or leisure, leading to increased passenger traffic and cargo movement. However, when economic conditions tighten, companies cut travel budgets and consumers reduce discretionary spending. In simple terms, air traffic often mirrors economic performance, growing in good times and slowing during downturns.

A key factor in this equation is foreign exchange stability; as many aviation-related costs, such as aircraft acquisition, maintenance, and insurance, are dollar-denominated. Greater currency stability encourages airline investment, fleet expansion, and route development, all of which directly support passenger growth. This trend is consistent globally.

Market share growth is also influenced by operational factors such as the number of daily departures, aircraft capacity, route networks, and seat availability. The more frequencies and destination options available, the more attractive the terminal becomes to passengers.

At MMA2, we maintain a balanced spread of routes across different regions of Nigeria, which supports steady and diversified traffic flow.

Looking ahead over the next five years, our growth strategy focuses on:

Supporting airline partners to expand routes and frequencies.

Enhancing passenger experience to retain MMA2 as a preferred terminal.

Leveraging infrastructure and technology to improve efficiency and throughput.

Strengthening cargo operations in line with passenger capacity growth.

All airlines operating from the terminal are valued partners, and detailed information on specific routes and schedules is available through our official communication channels.

Nairametrics: Technologies like CUPPS, self-service kiosks, and automated gates were introduced at MMA2. How have these helped in managing high passenger and cargo volumes?

Remi Jibodu: We have been operating Common-Use Passenger Processing Systems (CUPPS), self-service kiosks, and automated e-gates since around 2013, and these technologies remain a core part of our terminal infrastructure.

Their long-term integration into our systems has enabled us to consistently manage high passenger volumes efficiently while maintaining smooth and reliable operations.

CUPPS is deployed at our check-in counters, allowing multiple airlines to use the same processing platform. This flexibility reduces congestion, optimizes counter utilization, and facilitates faster passenger processing, particularly during peak travel periods.

In addition, our automated e-gates are installed at screening and access control points to streamline passenger verification and movement into secure areas. By automating these checkpoints, we minimize manual bottlenecks, shorten queue times, and enhance overall security oversight.

Nairametrics: Looking ahead, what specific opportunities is BASL exploring to expand its airport operations in Sub-Saharan Africa, and how does MMA2’s performance in passenger and cargo traffic shape that strategy?

Remi Jibodu: One of our core missions is to develop and operate world-class airports in Nigeria and beyond. While our long-term vision is to manage world-class terminals across West Africa and other regions, our approach to expansion is deliberate and strategic. We are committed to getting it right in our current operations before extending into new markets.

In 2013, we hosted a delegation from Sierra Leone that visited to understudy our Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, and we have since received aviation delegations from several other West African countries. These engagements reflect growing regional interest in our operational framework.

For now, however, our primary focus remains on optimizing our existing market, ensuring operational excellence, and achieving full capacity utilization before pursuing broader expansion opportunities.