French billionaire Vincent Bolloré is set to stand trial in December over long-running allegations of bribery and financial misconduct linked to port concessions in West Africa, according to French prosecutors.

The case, which has spanned nearly a decade, centres on claims that Bolloré leveraged his business interests to secure strategic port contracts in Togo and Guinea.

Prosecutors at France’s Parquet National Financier (PNF) confirmed that the charges include bribery tied to a port deal in Togo dating back roughly 15 years, as well as embezzlement allegations connected to a separate contract involving container terminals in Guinea.

What they are saying

At the heart of the case is Bolloré’s relationship with Havas, the advertising firm he previously controlled.

Investigators allege that Havas provided heavily discounted political campaign services that supported the electoral victories of President Faure Gnassingbé in Togo and President Alpha Condé in Guinea.

Authorities claim these services may have been used as indirect inducements to secure favourable port concessions.

French investigators further disclosed that a subsidiary of the Bolloré Group covered €300,000 approximately 75% of the total cost of campaign advisory services for Gnassingbé.

Prosecutors argue that such financial support raises concerns about the integrity of the contracting process and whether undue influence was exerted in awarding the port deals.

However, Bolloré has consistently denied any wrongdoing. His legal representatives maintain that the payments in question were part of legitimate commercial arrangements between the Bolloré Group and Havas.

They argue that the services rendered were standard business transactions and not intended to influence political outcomes or secure contracts improperly.

Backstory

The decision to proceed to trial follows Bolloré’s failed attempt in 2021 to resolve the matter through a negotiated plea.

At the time, the billionaire sought to end the criminal proceedings by accepting a guilty plea, but the agreement was ultimately rejected by a French judge. This came shortly after Bolloré’s company reached a €12 million ($13.8 million) settlement with the PNF.

Bolloré’s legal team, led by Olivier Baratelli and Céline Astolfe, has since challenged the fairness of the upcoming trial.

They contend that the collapse of the earlier plea deal has irreparably undermined their client’s right to a fair hearing and compromised the presumption of innocence.

What you should know

The trial comes at a time when Vincent Bolloré is leading efforts to further cement the group’s influence across Africa, deepening its footprint in both media and entertainment.

The Bolloré Group, which controls Vivendi, the parent company of Canal+, has been at the centre of a wave of strategic acquisitions on the continent.

Through Canal+, in Sep 2025, the group took control of MultiChoice Group, the South African broadcaster behind DStv and GOtv, in a deal that places Africa’s largest pay-TV operator within its expanding media empire.

Beyond broadcasting, the group also holds significant stakes in Universal Music Group, a global music powerhouse that has been increasing its presence in Africa’s fast-growing music industry.

Universal Music Group recently acquired a stake in Mavin Records, the Nigerian label home to some of the continent’s biggest Afrobeats stars, including Rema.