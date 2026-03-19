The Federal Government has secured a partnership with Coventry University under a Transnational Education (TNE) arrangement to establish a campus in Alaro City, Lagos State, for the delivery of affordable, globally recognised degrees.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Federal Ministry of Education.

The development comes as part of engagements during President Bola Tinubu’s official visit to the United Kingdom.

What the minister said

The Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, said the initiative is aimed at expanding access to international-standard education while strengthening skills development and improving graduate employability.

According to Alausa, the proposed campus will be located in Alaro City, Lagos State, and will offer Bachelor’s and Master’s programmes across key disciplines.

“The proposed campus, to be located in Alaro City, Lagos State, will offer Bachelor’s and Master’s programmes in Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics and Medicine (STEMM), Business, and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

All degrees will be equivalent to those awarded in the United Kingdom. Admissions are expected to commence between the third and fourth quarters of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals,” he stated.

The minister, who is currently in the United Kingdom accompanying President Bola Tinubu, said he had engaged with university leadership, investors, and development partners to drive the project.

More details

According to the ministry, it would allow Nigerian students access to world-class education within the country at a significantly reduced cost, eliminating many of the financial pressures associated with studying abroad.

The programme is also expected to strengthen skills development and improve graduate employability, particularly in high-demand fields such as STEM, business, and technical education.

Speaking on the development, the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, said the initiative would benefit both students and families.

“We want Nigerian parents to enjoy their children being at home while still receiving a world-class UK education,” he said.

The ministry added that the partnership, supported by the United Kingdom’s Department for Business and Trade, aligns with the government’s goal of positioning Nigeria as a leading hub for knowledge, skills, and innovation.

What you should know

This partnership is part of the United Kingdom’s earlier announced plans to expand its education footprint globally.

Nairametrics reported that the UK government is looking to grow education exports to £40 billion annually by 2030.

This new approach replaces an earlier 2019 target focused on attracting international students to the UK; instead, it now encourages universities to establish overseas campuses and partnerships, to allow students access to UK-quality education closer to home.

President Bola Tinubu’s ongoing 2-day visit to the United Kingdom has produced multiple investment deals and partnerships across sectors, including agriculture and education.

One of such deals is the $496 million dairy agreement between the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) and UK-based Asset Green Ltd, aimed at boosting local milk production, strengthening food security, and creating about 7,500 jobs nationwide.

The visit has also produced a £746 million deal to modernise Nigeria’s seaports, to improve efficiency and strengthen the country’s position as a regional trade hub.