Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, has revealed that the company may complete the design phase of its next-generation AI6 chips by December 2026.

This marks a key step in its push into artificial intelligence and autonomous systems.

The world’s richest man, Musk made this known in a post shared on his social media platform X, where he said that Tesla might ‘’tape out’’ the AI6 chips.

Tape-out is a critical stage in semiconductor development where the chip design is finalized and sent to manufacturers for production.

The AI6 chips are expected to power Tesla’s future technologies, including self-driving vehicles and humanoid robots. These chips form part of the company’s broader strategy to deepen its capabilities in artificial intelligence and reduce reliance on third-party suppliers

What he is saying

According to his post on X, Musk’s statement reads,

“With some luck and acceleration using AI, we might be able to tape out AI6 in December,” Musk said in response to a question about the timeline for the chip’s development.

Samsung Electronics is expected to manufacture the chips. The partnership follows a reported $16.5 billion agreement between both companies, under which Samsung will supply advanced AI chips to Tesla.

Musk had earlier indicated that the chips would likely be produced at Tesla’s upcoming factory in Taylor, Texas, where the company plans to expand its manufacturing footprint and integrate advanced robotics into its operations.

Further details from Samsung suggest that production of the AI6 chips will not begin immediately after design completion. A senior executive at the company disclosed that mass production is expected to commence in the second half of 2027, using Samsung’s advanced 2-nanometre semiconductor process.

What you should know

The 2-nanometre technology represents one of the most advanced chip manufacturing processes currently in development, offering improved performance and energy efficiency compared to older nodes. This could enhance Tesla’s ability to deliver more powerful AI systems in its vehicles and robotics products.

The development of the AI6 chip shows Tesla’s growing focus on in-house chip design, a move seen across the tech industry as companies seek greater control over performance, cost, and innovation. By designing its own chips, Tesla aims to optimise its hardware specifically for its autonomous driving software and AI-driven applications.

While the December timeline remains uncertain, Musk’s comments suggest that Tesla is accelerating its chip development efforts, potentially using artificial intelligence tools to speed up the design process.

If successful, the AI6 chip could play a central role in Tesla’s next phase of growth, particularly as competition intensifies in the global race for AI and semiconductor dominance.