The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, has disbursed N2.4 billion to families of police officers who died in active service, as part of efforts to support their welfare and honour their sacrifices.

Disu disclosed this on Wednesday during a cheque presentation ceremony held in Abuja, noting that the payments were made under the Group Life Assurance and the I-G Family Welfare Schemes.

The I-G said the N2.4 billion covers 1,075 beneficiaries, including next of kin of deceased officers, spanning multiple policy years—2018/2019, 2020/2021, 2021/2022, 2022/2023, 2024/2025, and 2025/2026. He added that part of the disbursement also includes recoveries from insurance obligations that had remained unpaid for years.

What they are saying

Disu emphasised that prioritising the welfare of police personnel remains central to his leadership, stressing the moral responsibility of the institution to care for officers and their families.

“As I-G, the welfare of officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force remains one of the central pillars of my administration.

“A police institution that calls upon its personnel to make the highest sacrifices must equally demonstrate responsibility and compassion towards them and their families,” he said.

He further noted that the gesture goes beyond financial compensation, describing it as recognition of the dedication and sacrifice of fallen officers.

“This ceremony therefore represents more than the presentation of financial benefits. It is a solemn acknowledgement of the courage, commitment, and ultimate sacrifices made by officers who served this nation with honour,” he added.

The police chief also extended condolences to bereaved families, acknowledging the emotional toll of their loss and reaffirming the Force’s commitment to standing by them.

“Their service and sacrifice will forever remain etched in the history of our force and in the memory of our nation. Today’s presentation therefore symbolises our enduring obligation to stand by the families they left behind,” he said.

More insights

Delayed or non-payment of benefits to families of deceased public servants has long been a challenge within parts of Nigeria’s civil service, including the Nigeria Police Force.

In 2022, Nairametrics reported a case involving the family of a late Superintendent of Police, Emmanuel Akpoke, who died in 1992 while in active service.

After years of unsuccessful attempts to access his entitlements, his children sought legal redress in 2013. In a 2015 judgment, Justice O.A. Obaseki-Osaghae ordered the payment of his gratuity and other benefits, alongside N5 million in general damages and additional costs, highlighting systemic delays that have historically plagued the process.

What you should know

On March 4, President Bola Tinubu swore in Tunji Disu as the substantive Inspector-General of Police at the State House in Abuja, following the resignation of Kayode Egbetokun.

Born on April 13, 1966, the new IG has vowed to reform the Nigerian Police Force and champion citizen-centered policing. In a recent interview with the press, he stated:

“I am bringing law and order to the table. I have made up my mind to ensure that my officers understand that we are working for the people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and that the citizens of the country are our bosses.”

Disu joined the Nigeria Police Force in May 1992 and steadily built a reputation as an operational officer with a strong administrative profile.

He has served as a Divisional Police Officer across multiple states, including Ogun, Ondo, and Rivers, and later held sensitive roles within the State Criminal Investigation Department and various anti-kidnapping units.

His career trajectory reflects a strategic mix of field command and intelligence-led policing.