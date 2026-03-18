The Federal Government has shut down three factories in Ogijo, Ogun State, over what it described as serious safety violations and risks to human lives.

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, ordered the closure during an Occupational Safety and Health inspection exercise conducted on Wednesday.

The affected facilities include African Refractory and Allied Products, African Non-Ferrous Industries Ltd., and Metalworld Recycling Ltd., all located in the Ogijo industrial area.

What the Minister is saying

According to the minister, the companies had previously been issued formal notices as far back as December 9, 2025, highlighting breaches of mandatory safety standards, including failure to conduct hazard training and provide Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for workers.

She stated that despite these warnings, the affected factories failed to respond or implement corrective measures.

“The factories did not comply with the directives issued. There was no response to the notice and no effort made to address the identified risks,” Onyejeocha said.

She added that the continued disregard for safety protocols had been linked to multiple fatalities, with several incidents allegedly going unreported.

Onyejeocha said the sealed factories would face sanctions in line with existing labour and safety regulations, noting that the ministry had repeatedly engaged with operators to address the hazards prior to enforcement.

She emphasised that industrial operators must prioritise worker safety, warning that the government would not tolerate negligence that endangers lives.

The minister also reiterated that factories seeking to change production processes or upgrade operations must obtain proper approvals and certifications from relevant authorities.

She stressed that adherence to safety standards remains non-negotiable, adding that economic activities must not come at the expense of human lives.

Meanwhile, another company in the area, Vedanta Metal Industries Ltd. was directed to improve housekeeping practices but was not shut down.

Get up to speed

In a similar development, the Ogun State Government last month ordered the immediate closure of African Refractory and Allied Products Limited (ARAP), a ramming production company also in Ogijo.

The decision followed a viral video that sparked public outrage. In the video, Bartholomew Aniemeka, a former employee, alleged that he contracted a contagious lung disease known as silicosis while working at the factory, which processes quartz stones into fine powder for steel furnace lining.

He claimed his health deteriorated before leaving the company in June 2025.

During a fact-finding mission to the company, the State Commissioner for Environment, Ola Oresanya, accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Environment and the Ogun State Environmental Protection Agency (OGEPA), announced that ARAP will remain shut until investigations are completed.

Oresanya assured the public that the government was fully committed to uncovering the truth and protecting workers’ health.

What you should know

The Minister’s action comes as the latest in the government’s drive to standardize operations in the manufacturing sector.

Last year, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) shut down over 240 factories involved in the production of adulterated wines and beverages at Cemetery Market in Aba, Abia State, for the second time in two years.

The agency said its raid, relaunched as Operation Clean Up Aba, was a decisive move to curb the circulation of fake and substandard products in Nigeria.