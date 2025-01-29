The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has shut down over 240 factories involved in the production of adulterated wines and beverages at Cemetery Market in Aba, Abia State for the second time in two years.

The agency on Tuesday announced that its raid relaunched as Operation Clean Up Aba, is a decisive move to curb the circulation of fake and substandard products in Nigeria.

NAFDAC also described the Cemetery market as the most dreaded and hitherto haven for the largest cartel ring for manufacturing fake products in Africa.

Counterfeit brands discovered

Brands including Seaman Schnapps, Henessy, Four Cousins, Carlo Rossi, Jenney, Chelsea London Dry Gin, Schnapp Dry Gin, McDowells, Black Labels, Gordons, Martell, Campari, Smirnoff Ice, Eva Non-Alcoholic Drink, and Evra Non-Alcoholic Drink among others were found being adulterated in the local factories.

NAFDAC’s Director-General, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, stated that the current action is the most audacious in the history of the market.

Adeyeye explained that the operation which was carried out with the military, DSS, and Nigeria Police, is a follow-up to a similar raid that was carried out in December 2023.

Filthy conditions and harmful practices uncovered

She revealed that some of the nefarious activities of the counterfeiters included the manufacturing of all kinds of adulterated products, especially different kinds of wine from a wide variety of brands.

“We raided over 240 shops turned factories where the harmful products were being produced and marketed.

“The shops turned factories are very filthy, using water from very unhygienic sources, harmful chemicals, saccharin, coloring, dirty recycled bottles and cloned packaging materials of other brands. The adulteration of alcoholic beverages by criminal elements in the country is done by mixing cheaper sources of sugar and starch besides grapes or fruit, among other harmful chemicals unsuitable for human consumption.

“Over 1500 cartons of fake and substandard products were destroyed during the operation. The street value of the confiscated and destroyed fake products in 2023 is estimated at over N750,000,000. The estimated value of products mopped up during December 15, 2024, operation is five billion naira,” Adeyeye stated.

Fake beverages and milk products mopped up

Some of the products revalidated and mopped up during this operation included popular soft and carbonated drinks like Fanta, Coca-Cola, Schweppes, Lacasera, Sprite, Hollandia Yoghurt, Super Commando Energy Drink, Feyrouz, Amstel Malta, and fake home-use beverages like Peak and Cowbell sachet milk, Peak chocolate drink, Miksi sachet milk, and Ovaltine adulterated versions.

These counterfeit products were previously produced, neatly packaged, and sold to unsuspecting consumers. NAFDAC has expressed its appreciation for the unwavering support it has received from the Abia State Government, led by Governor Alex Otti, as well as from local stakeholders, including the Mayor of Aba South and the interim management committee of the market.

Furthermore, NAFDAC discovered three major warehouses stockpiling expired Hollandia Yoghurt for revalidation during the January 22, 2025, investigation.

Commitment to public health

NAFDAC remains committed to safeguarding the health of Nigerians and encourages the public to report any suspected fake or substandard regulated products to the nearest NAFDAC office.