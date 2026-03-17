The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has arraigned a visa agent, Mr. Adediwura Adesina Stanley, before the Lagos State High Court over allegations of conspiracy, forgery, and the use of false documents to obtain a United Kingdom visa.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Commission following court proceedings in Lagos.

According to the agency, the defendant was arraigned on March 11, 2026, before Justice I. Ijelu in a case marked Charge No: ID/27584C/2026.

What ICPC said

According to the Commission, Mr. Stanley allegedly conspired with two individuals to forge financial documents intended to deceive the United Kingdom Visas and Immigration (UKVI).

“The defendant allegedly conspired with two other individuals, Mr. Olufemi Samuel Adewunmi and Mr. Oluwayemi Oyinkan, to forge financial documents intended to deceive the United Kingdom Visas and Immigration (UKVI) division of the UK Home Office.

The prosecution informed the court that the forged documents included a corporate payslip and a United Bank for Africa (UBA) bank statement, which were allegedly prepared and submitted to facilitate the grant of a visa,” the commission stated.

ICPC stated that the defendant is facing charges under Sections 516 and 467 of the Criminal Code Act for conspiracy and forgery.

He was also charged under provisions of the ICPC Act 2000 for knowingly using false documents and making false statements to a public officer.

More details

Following his arraignment, defence counsel applied for bail, but the prosecution, led by Mrs. Yvonne Williams-Mbata, opposed the request, arguing that the defendant posed a flight risk and could interfere with witnesses.

During the proceedings, the court addressed a procedural issue after defence counsel filed a reply to the prosecution’s counter-affidavit. Justice Ijelu noted that such a reply is not recognised under the current procedural law in the circumstances.

Despite the objections raised by the prosecution, the court granted the defendant bail in the sum of N10 million with two sureties in like sum.

The court ruled that one of the sureties must be a blood relative residing in Lagos State, while both sureties must provide proof of income tax payment, means of livelihood, and verifiable residential addresses.

The sureties are also required to submit an affidavit undertaking that the defendant will not leave the country during the trial.

In addition, the defendant was ordered to deposit his international passport with the court and is prohibited from travelling outside Nigeria while the case is ongoing.

What you should know

In a related case, the Commission arraigned an Assistant Superintendent of Immigration, Mr. Abubakar Mohammed Aseku, for allegedly receiving salaries from multiple government agencies while still employed by the Nigerian Immigration Service.

According to the ICPC, the officer allegedly collected N4.2 million from the Nasarawa State Ministry of Education while working as a teacher, and another N13.4 million from the Department of Petroleum Resources between 2018 and 2019, despite being on active duty with the Immigration Service.

He was also accused of facilitating the payment of N4.7 million in salaries to individuals who were not employees of the agency.