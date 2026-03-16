The University of Glasgow has announced the African Excellence Award, offering scholarships to high-achieving students from across Africa seeking to pursue postgraduate studies in the United Kingdom.

According to information published on the university’s official website, the scholarship covers full tuition fees for selected candidates.

The institution will provide up to 16 scholarships for African students enrolling in a master’s programme for the 2026/2027 academic session.

What they said

The university said the African Excellence Award is designed to support outstanding African students who wish to further develop their knowledge and skills through postgraduate study.

“The University of Glasgow African Excellence Award aims to support high achieving students from across Africa in their journey to become Future World Changers

We are looking for students who wish to undertake Masters level study, to further develop their knowledge and skills, in order to positively contribute to their community in the future,” the university stated.

It added that postgraduate diploma or certificate programmes are not eligible for this scholarship

Applicants can submit their application on the University of Glasgow website.

More details

The scholarship is open to students who demonstrate academic excellence equivalent to a UK First-Class Honours degree and who have applied for a postgraduate taught master’s programme beginning in September 2026.

Applicants must also have international fee status, be domiciled in Africa and hold a passport from an eligible African country.

While applicants can apply for the scholarship before receiving admission, they must secure an offer from the university to be considered for an interview.

The university added that, as international students, recipients of this scholarship will be required to meet the UKVI living costs/financial requirement.

Applications for the award close at 23:59 (UK time) on March 31, 2026, while shortlisted candidates are expected to be contacted by May 8, 2026. For more information click here.

What you should know

The University of Glasgow is one of the United Kingdom’s oldest universities. It is located in Glasgow, Scotland. The university is a member of the Russell Group, a network of 24 leading UK universities known for research excellence and high academic standards.

The institution hosts over 30,000 students from more than 140 countries, making it one of the most internationally diverse universities in the UK.

The African Excellence Award is open to students from eligible African countries, including Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, Egypt, Morocco, Algeria, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe, among others across the continent.