Compliance officers from two major commercial banks testified on Monday in the ongoing alleged N8.7bn fraud trial of former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, alongside his wife, Asabe Rakiya Bashir, and his son, Abubakar Abdulaziz Malami.

The officials, who appeared as witnesses for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), tendered associated bank statements before Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The EFCC is prosecuting the defendants on an amended 16-count charge bordering on alleged conspiracy, procuring, disguising, concealing, and laundering proceeds of unlawful activities to the tune of N8,713,923,759.49.

What They Said

At the resumed hearing on Monday, prosecution counsel, J.S. Okutepa, SAN, presented Daniel Simon Kwayil, a compliance officer with Union Bank, according to a statement by the EFCC.

Kwayil told the court that the bank received a letter from the EFCC in 2025 requesting documents relating to Meethaq Hotels Limited, including a forwarding letter, certificate of compliance, account opening package, and statement of account of the company.

The witness identified the documents, adding that the letter was dated December 23, 2025, and issued on a Union Bank letterhead.

Okutepa sought to tender the documents as evidence, but defence counsel J.B. Daudu, SAN, said he reserved the right to raise an objection if necessary.

Justice Abdulmalik subsequently admitted the documents in evidence and marked them as Exhibit B series.

The witness further explained that on February 5, 2024, there was a payment of N14 million by instant transfer to Abubakar Malami on the order of Meethaq Hotels Limited, as well as another transfer of N24 million on March 4, 2024.

He also highlighted other transfers on different dates, including N24 million and N12.5 million, in favour of A.A. Malami.

When asked who the signatory to the account of Meethaq Hotels Limited was, the witness replied: “The sole signatory to Meethaq Hotels Limited is Asabe Rakiya Bashir,” Malami’s wife.

Kwayil said the statement of account of Meethaq Hotels Limited spanned pages 34 to 41, showing both inflows and outflows involving multiple millions of naira.

Under cross-examination by J.B. Daudu, SAN, the witness told the court that he joined the bank in August 2014.

He confirmed that he was not the relationship manager of the Meethaq Hotels account but added that his office had supervisory responsibilities covering Abuja, Niger, and Nasarawa.

The witness also confirmed meeting Malami’s wife at the Maitama branch where the account was opened but could not remember the exact date.

Asked whether the transactions were commercial in nature, he responded: “I don’t know because I’m not a party and I don’t know the purpose of the transaction.”

The witness was subsequently discharged.

The prosecution then called Olomotane Egoro, a compliance officer with another commercial bank.

Egoro told the court that in 2025, the bank received a request from the EFCC for documents relating to Rayhaan Bustan and Agro Allied Nigeria Limited, with account number 1383843226, and Khadimiyya for Justice and Development Initiative.

He identified the documents to include forwarding letters, certificates of identification, account opening documents, a loan offer letter, a memorandum of acceptance, and statements of account.

The prosecution sought to tender the documents, but Daudu objected, maintaining that he had not seen the witness’s statement and needed to confirm whether he was testifying on subpoena (court summons).

Okutepa drew the court’s attention to the list of witnesses attached to the charge, which included representatives from several banks.

Ruling on the objection, Justice Abdulmalik held that since the witness’s bank was listed among those expected to testify, the defence could cross-examine him and request time to study his testimony if necessary, according to the EFCC.

Daudu subsequently reserved his objection.

The witness then narrated the inflows and outflows on the identified bank accounts.

He stated that “the total lodgement into the Khadimiyya for Justice and Development Initiative account between October 17, 2019, and December 31, 2023, was N722,986,603.75.”

He also told the court that “the total lodgement into the Rayhaan Bustan and Agro Allied Limited account between March 26, 2020, and January 31, 2025, was N1,857,978,100.”

Under cross-examination, Daudu asked how the witness came to testify in court.

Egoro responded that the EFCC invited him through his bank and not through a subpoena.

The witness added that he did not know the purpose of the payments reflected in the account statements.

Justice Abdulmalik subsequently adjourned the matter until April 20, 2026, for continuation of the trial.

What You Should Know

The development comes weeks after reports emerged that Malami, who served as Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, is under investigation for 18 alleged offences, including money laundering and abuse of office.

Reacting to the development via a press release on Wednesday, the Office of Abubakar Malami, SAN, accused the EFCC of “brazen, contemptuous, and lawless conduct” in its handling of matters concerning Malami.

Nairametrics reports that Malami had previously accused the EFCC and its chairman, Ola Olukoyede, of orchestrating a campaign of intimidation against him.

Malami’s camp alleged that recent EFCC raids on his offices and residences in Abuja and Kebbi State were retaliatory, following his call for Olukoyede’s recusal over alleged bias linked to Chapter 9 of the Justice Ayo Salami Judicial Commission of Inquiry Report.

However, the EFCC has denied the allegations, insisting that it is not acting in a partisan manner.