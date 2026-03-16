In many Nigerian homes, the mother is the quiet planner behind the stability everyone enjoys.

She is a strategist who thinks long-term and a decision-maker who balances today’s needs with tomorrow’s opportunities, engaged in her children’s education and managing the pressures of the back-to-school season.

She worries about the future even when today feels comfortable, and though she is emotional about it, she actively participates in the decisions and activities that shape the family’s future.

That instinct is not just about care. It comes naturally, and research backs these claims. According to a July 2025 study published in the Frontiers in Psychology journal, “86% of parent participants in engagement studies were female, noting that this often reflects ‘natural patterns of educational engagement’ where mothers handle the majority of school-related communication”.

Mothers actively engaged in their children’s extracurricular activities are popularly called the ‘Soccer Mums’ in the United States; the ‘Hockey Mums’ in Canada, the ‘Netball Mums’ in Australia, and the ‘School-runs Mums’ in the UK. In Nigeria, mums dominate PTA Meetings, inter-house sports, and board rooms too. It is a universal reality.

Nigerian women across the country carry this responsibility every day. They nurture their families and guide their children. At the same time, they think about how to secure the future for the people they love. For many mothers, protection is not only about feeding the family today. It is about making sure the next generation will stand on solid ground tomorrow.

You see it in simple decisions. A mother ensures that the family sets aside money for the children’s education. She plans for emergencies. She encourages discipline around money. She wants her children to have life-changing opportunities.

Like Mothers, Like Professional Trustees

Just like a mother protects the wellbeing of her family, professional Trustees help protect the assets and plans that families build over time. Their work focuses on ensuring that resources intended for the future are managed carefully and used for their intended purposes.

This is where Leadway Trustees come in.

Leadway helps individuals and families put structure around their long-term plans. Its role is to ensure that the wealth families build today continue to serve future generations. The focus is simple. Protect assets. Honour the wishes of clients. They design tools, like a Will, to make those plans remain intact even when life happens.

Leadway Trustees provide fiduciary services that help families organise their wealth in a clear and responsible way. The company works with individuals, business owners, and corporate organisations to safeguard assets and support smooth succession from one generation to the next.

Many people believe that saving money or investing is enough to secure the future. Those are important steps. But there is another question that many families forget to ask. What happens to these assets in the future, and who will manage them when circumstances change? Nigerian Nollywood movies are filled with such stories that touch.

Women now have the tools to protect their best intentions for their children.

Indeed, Leadway Trustees has developed these tools, such as Trusts, Wills, and Estate Planning, to provide families with a clear system that protects their assets and ensures they are used in accordance with their wishes.

For example, a parent can create an education trust that keeps money specifically for a child’s schooling. No matter what happens in the future, those funds remain protected for that purpose.

Family businesses can also benefit from proper succession planning. Many businesses in Nigeria struggle when leadership transitions from one generation to another. With the right structures in place, ownership and management can move smoothly without unnecessary conflict.

Trust arrangements also help families avoid disputes. They provide clarity about who is responsible for managing assets and how decisions will be made. This reduces uncertainty and protects beneficiaries’ interests.

Leadway Trustees provides professional oversight to ensure these arrangements work as planned. Through careful management and clear processes, the company helps reduce the risks of mismanagement or confusion.

This is important because life rarely goes exactly as planned. Families grow. Businesses evolve. Economic conditions change. Without professional guidance, even thoughtful plans can face challenges.

Planning for the future, therefore, goes beyond what we achieve today. It is about creating systems that continue to protect the people and legacies we care about.

In many Nigerian families, mothers understand this instinctively. Their daily decisions reflect a desire to secure a better future for their children.

Leadway Trustees help turn that instinct into a structured plan.

By helping families organise their assets and protect their intentions, the company fosters a kind of trust that lasts beyond one generation. It continues to work for the next.

In the end, the real question for many families is simple. How can the things we build today continue to protect the people we love tomorrow? When that question is answered through thoughtful planning and the right support, wealth truly lasts through generations.

For more information on this, please contact the Leadway professional advisors at leadwaytrustees@leadway.com. You can also reach the team via 02-012801420 or 07080627015. Leadway is also available on social media @leadwaytrustees. Send a DM to receive all the required information.