Ride-hailing drivers on the platforms of Uber, Bolt, InDrive, and Lagride in Lagos have commenced a three-day strike over what they described as poor working conditions and unsustainable fares offered by ride-hailing platforms.

The Lagos State chapter of the Amalgamated Union of App-Based Transporters of Nigeria (AUATON) announced the industrial action on Sunday during a press briefing in Lagos.

Public Relations Officer of the union, Steven Iwindoye, said the decision followed prolonged complaints from drivers over economic pressures affecting app-based transport workers across the state.

What they are saying

According to Iwindoye, drivers operating on platforms such as Uber, Bolt, inDrive, and Lagride face rising operational costs that have eroded their earnings.

Iwindoye explained that drivers are grappling with increasing fuel prices, higher vehicle maintenance costs, inflation, and rising living expenses.

He said the fare structures and policies of ride-hailing companies have not been adjusted to reflect these economic realities.

“Drivers operating on these platforms face rising operational costs, including high fuel prices, vehicle maintenance, inflation, and daily living expenses. Unfortunately, fare structures and policies of these companies have not been adjusted to reflect these economic realities,” he said.

According to him, thousands of drivers now struggle to earn a sustainable income despite working long hours.

The union said the strike is aimed at pressing for urgent reforms in the app-based transport sector.

During the three-day strike, drivers across Lagos are expected to log off from all ride-hailing platforms.

Iwindoye noted that the action is not meant to punish commuters but to demand fair treatment, economic sustainability and improved safety protections for drivers who provide essential transportation services.

Backstory

Earlier on Friday, AUATON had raised concerns over what it described as poor working conditions and unsustainable fares, specifically on the Bolt ride-hailing platform.

According to the body, despite the rising cost of operations across the transport sector, fares offered to drivers through the platform remain unsustainable.

It explained that after deductions such as platform commissions and other operational costs, many drivers are left with very little income despite working long hours daily.

“This situation is not only unfair, but also threatens the livelihood and dignity of thousands of hardworking drivers who depend on this work to support their families,” the union said.

More insights

The union has presented 10 demands to ride-hailing companies and government authorities, including an immediate fare review to reflect the current costs of fuel, vehicle maintenance, and inflation.

Other demands include a reduction in commission charged by ride-hailing companies, the introduction of a regulated minimum base fare to prevent extremely low-paying trips, improved rider verification systems, functional emergency panic buttons, and faster response mechanisms to security threats.

The union also called for comprehensive accident, health, and life insurance coverage for drivers while they are active on ride-hailing platforms.

Iwindoye said the union would assess responses from the companies and the government after the three-day shutdown.

According to him, the outcome of those engagements will determine whether the strike will be suspended or extended.

He apologised to Lagos residents for the inconvenience caused by the action and said the union remains open to dialogue.

The union also called on the Lagos State Government, regulatory agencies, and the management of ride-hailing companies to urgently engage with driver representatives to resolve the issues.

Management of the ride-hailing platforms has yet to respond to this development as of the time of filing this report.

What you should know

The ongoing U.S.-Iran war has seen prices of crude oil surge over the last two weeks, a development that has seen the price of petrol jump by nearly 50%.

The app-based drivers had a similar issue with the platforms in 2023 as the government removed fuel subsidy, leading to a steep increase in fuel prices.

Although the platforms increased their fares to reflect the market reality, the argument at the time was that the rate was not commensurate with the fuel price.

This led to a practice where some drivers resorted to offline negotiations with riders after booking on the app.