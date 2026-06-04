Netflix is using generative AI to help subscribers decide what to watch on its platform, as the streaming company looks to ease the frustration of navigating an ever-growing content library.

Netflix is using generative AI to help subscribers decide what to watch on its platform, as the streaming company looks to ease the frustration of navigating an ever-growing content library.

Elizabeth Stone, the company’s Chief Product and Technology Officer, made the disclosure at the Bloomberg Tech conference in San Francisco on Wednesday, saying the volume of content available on the platform has become a genuine source of frustration for subscribers, and that AI is now Netflix’s primary tool for solving it.

Netflix is currently testing a voice user interface that would allow subscribers to describe what they feel like watching, with the system combining personal viewing history, preferences, and real-time trends to serve a tailored recommendation.

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What Netflix is saying

Elizabeth Stone said the problem Netflix is trying to solve is one subscribers are feeling more acutely as the platform’s content catalogue continues to expand.

“There’s so much content. How do I make sense of it, and what’s right for me, and what’s right for me in this moment?” she said at the conference.

“That helps to solve a consumer frustration that’s brewing,” she added, saying generative AI will enable a “more personalised, more interactive, more immersive” content discovery experience for subscribers.

Stone said personalised recommendation has been a core Netflix strength for years and that the company intends to stay ahead on that front.

“That’s been a strength for Netflix for a long time, and I think it needs to continue to be a place where we’re state-of-the-art and continuing to innovate,” she said.

More insights

Beyond recommendations, Netflix is integrating natural language processing to interpret what a viewer is in the mood for, drawing on viewing history, personal preferences, and trending content to serve more relevant results.

The voice interface under testing would let subscribers describe what they feel like watching rather than scrolling through categories manually.

The new features build on Netflix’s existing recommendation system, which the company has long considered one of its key competitive advantages.

Netflix’s AI experiments were shared at the Bloomberg Tech conference, which continues Thursday with appearances from Anthropic co-founder Daniela Amodei, Verizon CEO Dan Schulman, and Microsoft Xbox CEO Asha Sharma, among others.

What you should know

Netflix shares fell 11.52% month-to-date in December 2025, extending a weak second half of the year during which the stock dropped 28.92%. The Nasdaq-listed company was trading at $95.19 as of the week ended December 12, 2025, down from a monthly opening of $106.51 per share.

Despite the stock decline, the company reported revenue of $11.51 billion in its third quarter of 2025, a year-on-year increase of approximately 27% and broadly in line with market expectations.