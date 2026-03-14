Gold has shifted from a simple jewelry-centric view to a strategically layered investment driven by the new economic reality.

The bullion asset value as a haven has increased in times of currency instability in frontier markets like Nigeria, especially since it is priced in the greenback, making it more than just an aesthetic asset for buyers.

Gold has risen 17% this year due to investor demand for safe havens amid high geopolitical tensions.

Though the upward momentum has stalled since the war with Iran began on February 28. The yellow metal traded at about $5.1K per ounce.

The yellow metal also appeals to millennial and Gen Z investors, offering a positive alternative to other investment options like Gold ETFs and paper gold.

In the northern regions, gold investment remains highly gendered. Among women in Northern Nigeria, gold signifies both generational wealth and financial independence, serving as the first financial lesson mothers teach their daughters.

The yellow metal is the main form of inheritance for some traditional women. A necklace that a grandmother gives to her granddaughter is more than just 22k gold; it’s a “wearable history” that keeps the family’s legacy alive for future generations.

Islamic marriage dowries frequently include gold, which offers women a liquid asset and financial security during turbulent social or economic times.

The precious metal maintains its purchasing power as a store of value despite concerns about high inflation.

For Many Nigerian women, purchasing gold rather than cash is not for the optics’ sake. Instead, it is turning a declining currency (the Naira) into a gold “shopping” experience for a rising global asset.

Gold doesn’t need a bank’s approval to exist. Physical gold is still the “ultimate offline asset” for most Nigerian women who want complete financial privacy in 2026, despite the digitization of finance.

A wealthy Nigerian woman can convert an 18-carat gold chain into millions of Naira in a matter of minutes by entering a gold store.

People who bought gold at lower prices a few years ago are now investing in real estate, diversifying their holdings into other gold-related businesses, or improving their lifestyles at significant profits.

Lagos’s elite women buy gold because they value its tactile quality as a tangible asset that isn’t kept digitally. Gold production is projected to surge this year due to record-high global gold prices, which exceeded $5K per ounce in early 2026.

Nigeria’s Government interest in Gold reaches an all-time high

Foreign reserves are being bolstered as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) begins adding locally produced, LBMA-standard gold to its reserves, which are estimated to be worth around $3.5 billion in 2026.

Thanks to the National Gold Purchase Program (NGPP), Nigeria’s central bank can buy locally mined gold in Naira.

The Segilola Gold Mine in Osun State continues to serve as Nigeria’s premier example of modern, large-scale gold mining, showcasing the viability of commercial gold operations in Nigeria.

Minister of Solid Minerals Dele Alake has heavily promoted Nigeria to international investors, recently attracting over $600 million in interest from Saudi Arabia for gold and lithium projects.

New regulations now allow 100% repatriation of profits if foreign investors meet local tax and royalty requirements. The FG revenue from Nigeria’s solid minerals sector rose sharply from N6 billion in 2023 to nearly N70 billion early this year.

Nigeria has moved away from the old “pit-to-port” model; new rules now require local processing and refining before export to retain more profit and create jobs.

Efforts to formalize small-scale miners include a N12.5 billion gold acquisition program aimed at bringing artisanal miners into the formal economy.

The federal government has strengthened security and implemented satellite monitoring of mining sites to combat illegal mining and smuggling.