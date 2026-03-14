The Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources has announced that the monthly environmental sanitation exercise will resume across Lagos State beginning Saturday, April 25, 2026.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, on X.

The initiative forms part of the Lagos State Government’s efforts to maintain a cleaner environment and reduce flood risks across the state.

What the Commissioner said

According to him, Lagosians are expected to clear drainage channels in front of their homes and businesses during the designated sanitation period.

“I am pleased to inform all Lagosians that the monthly environmental sanitation exercise will resume effective Saturday, 25th April 2026, holding on the last Saturday of every month from 6:30 AM to 8:30 AM,” he stated.

“Residents are enjoined to clean their surroundings, clear drainage channels in their frontages, and dispose of waste properly as a civic responsibility,” he added.

He added that the exercise is a collective responsibility aimed at building a cleaner, healthier and flood-resilient Lagos, noting that it will be backed by full enforcement from relevant state authorities.

Backstory

The Lagos State Government has repeatedly announced plans to resume the exercise, including statements in 2024 and June 2025.

During these announcements, Wahab stressed that sanitation must be a lifestyle rather than a seasonal campaign and called on residents to support the government’s vision of a cleaner city.

Calls for its return have grown in recent years due to worsening waste management challenges, including blocked drainage channels and indiscriminate dumping of refuse, which have contributed to environmental hazards and flood risks.

Earlier in the year, the Lagos State Government had refuted reports claiming that the monthly environmental sanitation exercise had already resumed.

At the time, no official date had been fixed as the government was still engaging stakeholders to determine a suitable schedule for the programme.

What you should know

The monthly environmental sanitation exercise was traditionally held on the last Saturday of every month between 7:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. before it was suspended in November 2016 following a legal ruling that restricted movement during the exercise.

The state continues to implement complementary waste management strategies, including enhanced refuse collection, drainage maintenance, and public education campaigns, aimed at reducing recurring sanitation and flood risks.