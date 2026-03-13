Shares of Nigerian Exchange Group, trading as NGXGROUP, have risen 51.61% month to date on the Nigerian equities market, currently priced at N188 per share.

The rally has pushed the stock’s year-to-date return above 168% ahead of the March 13, 2026 market open, with more than 200 million units already traded so far this year.

In late February 2026, the group released its audited results for the year ended December 2025, reporting profit before tax of N15.55 billion, up 14.26%, alongside a final dividend of N2 per share.

The strong 2025 performance appears to have attracted investors, with March trading volume surpassing 80 million shares, already exceeding the total volume traded in February, alongside director share purchases.

What the data is saying

According to director dealing data from the Nigerian Exchange Limited, the company has recorded five reported share purchases, likely following the release of its results on February 27, 2026.

On March 2, non-executive director Sehinde Adenagbe purchased 18,000 units of the group worth about N2.4 million.

On the same day, Standard Union Securities, a company linked to him, made an indirect purchase of 50,000 units of the group valued at about N6.8 million.

Valentine Salami, an employee of the exchange, also acquired 105,000 units of the company valued at approximately N14.1 million.

Fast forward to March 11, Sehinde Adenagbe acquired an additional 100,000 units of the company worth N18.12 million at an average price of N181.22 per share.

On the same day, non-executive director Ademola Babarinde purchased 30,000 units worth about N5.59 million.

So far, the largest director-linked holding in the group belongs to Mr. Nonso Okpala, founder of VFD Group Plc, with 110,230,996 units representing about 5.61% of the company’s voting rights.

Get up to speed

In the group’s audited financial statements for 2025, revenue rose to N22.9 billion, representing a 36.04% increase compared with the previous year.

Of the total revenue, 65.8% came from transaction fees at N15.1 billion, while listing fees contributed N4.7 billion, accounting for 20.7% of the total.

Treasury investment income stood at N2.7 billion, with other revenue sources making up the remainder of the group’s earnings.

NGX Group also reported other income of N3.2 billion, with market data income contributing N2.2 billion and forming the bulk of that figure.

After accounting for total expenses of N14.3 billion, lower than N15.8 billion in 2024, operating profit settled at N11.8 billion.

In addition to ‘share of profit from equity-accounted investees’ at N3.7 billion, pre-tax profit FY2025 swelled to N15.5 billion, up 14.26%.

What you should know

The group has total assets of N71.04 billion, up 4.42% year on year, with investments in associates at N33.9 billion and investment securities at N26.1 billion, forming the largest asset classes.

Total liabilities fell from N19.4 billion in the previous year to N15.8 billion, with the group recording zero term borrowings.

Total equity now stands at N55.2 billion, up from N48.5 billion, with retained earnings making up 88% of the total.

Beyond NGXGroup shares, the NGX All-Share Index has also performed strongly in 2026, rising more than 26% year to date.