The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit (Taskforce) has refuted allegations that its officials collect bribes before releasing impounded vehicles.

The denial was contained in a statement issued by the spokesperson of the agency, Abdulraheem Gbadeyan, on Thursday, March 12, 2026, in Lagos.

The agency said the claims were contained in an online report that wrongly accused the task force of bribery and other shady dealings involving seized vehicles.

What they are saying

The taskforce spokesperson described the allegations as misleading and malicious, maintaining that all enforcement activities are carried out in line with established legal procedures. He stressed that matters relating to seized vehicles are handled strictly through the judicial process.

“Matters relating to impounded vehicles are handled through due process, with offenders charged to court for prosecution where necessary.”

Gbadeyan dismissed the allegations as unsubstantiated and entirely false, adding that the agency and its leadership do not assume the role of judge in matters involving traffic offenders.

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The agency also defended the integrity of its leadership and enforcement officers, insisting that its operations are supervised by experienced officers who adhere strictly to the law.

Gbadeyan described the Chairman of the taskforce, CSP Adetayo Akerele, as a seasoned police officer and lawyer with a reputation for integrity.

He accused the online platform that published the allegations of failing to contact the chairman for clarification before releasing the report.

According to him, enforcement operations are led by senior police officers who would not jeopardize their careers for financial inducements.

He also suggested that the publication may have been aimed at pressuring authorities to release vehicles belonging to traffic offenders through criticism and social media intimidation.

Gbadeyan further noted that traffic violations such as driving against traffic remain serious offences under Lagos State laws and may attract stiff penalties, including possible forfeiture of vehicles.

What you should know

The Lagos State Government has intensified enforcement actions against traffic violations in recent years as part of efforts to restore order on the state’s roads.

In May 2025, the Lagos State Government impounded 235 vehicles at major traffic hotspots including Oyingbo, Iddo, Adeniji Adele, Oshodi, and Jibowu.

The vehicles were seized for offences such as illegal parking, traffic obstruction, encroachment on pedestrian walkways, and the operation of unauthorized transport terminals.

The impounded vehicles included 156 commercial Danfo buses, 38 private cars, 19 minibuses and tricycles, five haulage trucks, and 17 inter-state passenger buses.

The enforcement campaign, led by the General Manager of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Olalekan Bakare-Oki, was aimed at curbing chronic congestion and improving safety and order across major transport corridors in Lagos.