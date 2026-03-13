The Council of Legal Education has released the official list of universities authorised to admit students into the Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) programme in Nigeria.

The announcement was contained in a public notice issued on March 12, 2026, and signed by the council’s Secretary and Director of Administration, Aderonke Osho.

According to the council, only universities accredited by the regulatory body are permitted to admit students into law programmes in the country.

What they said

The council warned that any university running a law programme without the council’s approval would face sanctions in line with existing regulations governing legal education in Nigeria.

“The public is further informed that any university that admits students into a Law programme without the approval of the Council of Legal Education is acting contrary to the provisions regulating legal education in Nigeria and will be subject to appropriate sanctions in accordance with extant regulations and policy.

Furthermore, students admitted into Law programmes in universities that are not accredited by the Council of Legal Education will not be eligible for admission into the Nigerian Law School,”they stated.

The council also cautioned prospective students, parents, and guardians that students admitted into unapproved law programmes would not be eligible for admission into the Nigerian Law School.

Backstory

The clarification comes amid recent reports that circulated that Lead City University, Ibadan, had offered admission to candidates into an LL.B programme despite being under a five-year suspension imposed due to non‑compliance with accreditation requirements.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) released a statement saying such admissions were not processed through its Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) and are therefore invalid, warning that candidates who accept these offers will have no recognised claim to study law in Nigeria.

In response, the Council of Legal Education has published the official list of universities authorised to admit students into the Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) programme across the country.

More details

For the guidance of the public, the council published the official list of 114 universities authorised to admit students into the LL.B programme.

Abia State University, Uturu, Abia State

Achievers University, Owo, Ondo State

Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Igbariam, Anambra State

Confluence University of Science and Technology, Osara, Kogi State

Delta State University, Abraka, Delta State

Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State

University of Uyo, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State

University of the Niger, Umunya, Anambra State

Veritas University, Bwari, Abuja

Wesley University, Ondo, Ondo State

Yobe State University, Damaturu, Yobe State

See the full list here

What you should know

The Council of Legal Education (CLE) is the statutory body responsible for setting and maintaining standards in legal education and professional training in Nigeria.

It regulates university law programmes and oversees admission into the Nigerian Law School.

The CLE conducts periodic evaluations of law faculties of law and accredits institutions that meet its academic and professional standards.

It also monitors compliance with admission quotas and can impose sanctions on institutions that operate outside its guidelines.

Regulatory oversight in legal education in Nigeria involves a binate framework where the National Universities Commission (NUC) approves degree programmes, while the CLE ensures compliance with professional legal training standards for law graduates seeking to qualify for the bar.