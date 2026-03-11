The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission has ordered private transmission substations connected to the national grid to get a permit within 45 days.

NERC said the order (NERC/2026/013), effective from March 9, 2026, is to strengthen oversight of privately owned substations connected to Nigeria’s national grid.

This was communicated in a public notice issued on Wednesday via the commission’s verified X handle.

What NERC is saying

NERC said the order establishes a regulatory framework requiring owners of private transmission substations used by bulk electricity consumers to obtain an Independent Electricity Transmission Network Operator (IETNO) Permit before operating or connecting to the grid.

The directive was introduced to improve grid reliability, safety, and operational visibility following frequent transmission line trips reported by the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO).

Under the order, NISO must submit to NERC a comprehensive list of all existing Private Transmission Substation Owners (PTSOs) and notify them of the provisions of the order within five days.

Existing PTSOs must apply to NERC for an IETNO permit within 45 days.

New PTSOs must obtain the permit before connecting to the grid, as non-compliance attracts regulatory sanctions.

According to the notice, NISO will deploy IoT-based metering systems at substation interconnection points within 120 days.

“Operators must submit monthly operational reports, while NISO will conduct inspections to ensure compliance.

“Overall, the Order aims to enhance grid stability, regulatory oversight, and compliance with the Grid Code in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry,” the statement said.

Backstory

As part of its oversight functions, NERC recently directed all electricity distribution companies (DisCos) to reimburse N20.33 billion to customers for meters procured under the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) framework.

The directive was issued in a document dated March 1, 2026, titled “Amended Order on the Reimbursement of Meter Costs.”

The order requires that the total outstanding amount be fully recovered and disbursed to affected customers within 12 months, starting from March 1, 2026.

The regulator emphasized that the directive is intended to streamline the reimbursement process, improve customer notifications, and boost confidence in the sector.

What you should know

Nigeria’s power sector operates through a complex network of key players responsible for electricity generation, transmission, and distribution.

The sector underwent a significant transformation in 2013 when the government privatised power generation and distribution companies while retaining control of transmission.

At the heart of power generation are the GenCos, which include private companies that operate thermal and hydroelectric power plants.

These companies generate electricity and supply it to the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), the sole government-owned entity responsible for transmitting power across the country.