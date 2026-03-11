When HeliOffshore and the IOGP Aviation Safety Committee convened a workshop in Lagos on 18–19 November 2025, it brought global safety frameworks directly into dialogue with West African operations.

Sponsored by SNEPCo and hosted in the heart of Nigeria’s offshore sector, the workshop created space for operators to examine safety performance, contracting pressures, and reporting cultures within the Nigerian offshore environment.

Our participation in Lagos was grounded in a clear intent: contributing practical insights from West African operations and articulating why regional collaboration must deepen if global standards are to be meaningfully sustained on the continent.

We joined operators, manufacturers, energy companies, and safety experts to engage in a shared task: strengthening offshore helicopter safety in Africa through collaboration, data, and trust.

That dialogue continued weeks later in Windhoek, Namibia, when HeliOffshore convened its first in-person Africa Regional Meeting. For the first time, African operators were not simply aligning themselves to global conversations from a distance. They were in the room, shaping those conversations with lived experience from complex operating environments. Our participation in both forums reflected a consistent commitment to active engagement rather than passive attendance.

Offshore aviation is inherently global. Aircraft types, safety systems, regulatory frameworks, and operational standards cross borders daily. Yet the conditions under which these standards are applied are profoundly local. In West Africa, we contend with unique weather patterns, infrastructure constraints, evolving regulatory landscapes, and workforce dynamics shaped by broader economic realities.

During the Lagos workshop, we emphasized that while aviation safety frameworks are global by design, their effectiveness depends on how well they engage regional realities rather than overlook them. These themes carried through to Windhoek, where discussions broadened to include perspectives from across the continent. The progression between the two events demonstrated the value of layering regional depth with continental reach.

One of the key points we raised in Lagos was the need to strengthen regional safety collaboration in Africa. While global organizations like HeliOffshore provide essential leadership, there is growing value in structured regional engagement that allows African operators to address shared challenges collectively. These include not only technical risks, but also cultural and organizational factors that influence how safety is practiced on the ground.

The Lagos workshop offered a practical demonstration of this potential. By convening operators within the same operating context, the event surfaced shared risks that rarely appear in global datasets alone. Discussions focused specifically on the Nigerian offshore environment, allowing participants to examine how international safety expectations intersect with the day-to-day pressures of operating in West Africa. Similar conversations continued in Windhoek, affirming the value of sustained regional engagement alongside continental meetings.

Another insight that resonated strongly in Lagos was the role of psychological safety within African operational contexts. Safety culture cannot thrive where people feel unable to speak up. In many environments across the continent, deeply ingrained hierarchies, fear of blame, or concerns about job security can discourage open reporting of hazards and near misses. Without addressing these realities, even the most sophisticated Safety Management Systems risk becoming procedural exercises rather than living frameworks.

Creating conditions where engineers, pilots, technicians, and ground staff feel empowered to raise concerns without fear is foundational. These issues were actively discussed in Lagos, where participants examined how organizational culture can either enable or suppress open safety reporting. The conversations continued in Windhoek, confirming that psychological safety remains a critical challenge across African operations.

For us at EastWind, the Lagos workshop reinforced an approach already taking shape internally. Over the past year, we have been re-examining how safety is operationalized within our systems, beyond compliance and checklists. This led to the development of our ROTOR framework, a practical model designed to embed safety thinking into everyday behaviour. ROTOR encourages teams to recognize hazards, observe safety protocols, take the time to do tasks properly, maintain operational excellence, and report incidents and near misses consistently.

The principles behind ROTOR align closely with what emerged from both forums. Most accidents are not the result of sudden catastrophic failures, but of accumulated compromises, unreported concerns, and gradual erosion of standards. By translating safety expectations into clear, repeatable habits, we can begin to close the gap between policy and practice. Discussions in Lagos provided validation of this thinking, particularly around the need to normalize reporting and learning before incidents escalate.

Our participation in these meetings underscored the value of joining HeliOffshore as an active member rather than a passive affiliate. Membership brings responsibility. It requires openness to external scrutiny, willingness to share safety data, and commitment to continuous improvement informed by collective intelligence. Tools like HeliOffshore’s Safety Performance Model demonstrate this approach, allowing patterns to be identified early through aggregated data.

Looking forward, we have committed to active participation in HeliOffshore workstreams, ensuring our personnel are directly involved in safety initiatives and knowledge exchange.

We will contribute data and lessons learned, recognizing that shared intelligence allows others to avoid incidents without experiencing them firsthand. Internally, insights from Lagos and Windhoek will continue to inform our training, reporting systems, and leadership practices.

For us, safety is not viewed as a destination, but as a discipline. It is shaped daily by decisions made under pressure, by the behaviours leaders model, and by the systems that either encourage or discourage honesty. Participation in forums like the Lagos workshop and the Windhoek meeting reinforces that discipline by exposing assumptions to challenge and grounding ambition in evidence.

Africa’s offshore aviation sector stands at an important point in its evolution. As operations expand and expectations rise, the industry has an opportunity to define itself not by incidents endured, but by standards upheld. That will require collaboration across borders, openness to shared learning, and courage to confront uncomfortable truths about culture and practice.

The progression from Lagos to Windhoek suggests that this collaborative foundation is already taking shape. Our contribution to that dialogue reflects a belief that meaningful safety progress in Africa will come not from isolation, but from partnership. By engaging globally while speaking honestly from regional experience, we can help shape a future where international standards are not merely adopted, but fully lived.