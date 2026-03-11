British-Nigerian boxing star Anthony Joshua has confirmed plans to relocate his residency from the United Kingdom to the United Arab Emirates, choosing Dubai as his new base despite rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

The former two-time heavyweight world champion formally disclosed the move in corporate filings linked to his business interests, signalling that the 36-year-old boxer will now be officially resident in the UAE, according to Daily Mail.

Joshua, who was born in Watford to Nigerian parents, rose to global fame after winning a gold medal at the 2012 Summer Olympics.

Since turning professional, he has become one of boxing’s most commercially successful athletes and has also been recognised with British honours including the Member of the Order of the British Empire and the Officer of the Order of the British Empire.

What they are saying

The decision appeared in documents submitted for companies connected to his estimated £150 million business empire, where executives are required to declare their country of residence.

His relocation comes at a time when regional tensions have escalated following the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran. Reports indicate that parts of the Gulf region, including the UAE, have experienced drone-related security incidents linked to the broader crisis.

Despite these concerns, Dubai has remained a popular destination for high-net-worth individuals and professional athletes due to its favourable tax environment, luxury lifestyle offerings, and world-class sports infrastructure. The emirate does not impose personal income tax, a policy that has attracted numerous global celebrities and business leaders seeking to optimise their financial positions.

Financial disclosures tied to Joshua’s business ventures highlight the scale of his earnings. One of his companies, Sparta Promotions Limited, reported profits exceeding £20 million in 2024 while paying roughly £6.65 million in UK corporate taxes. Joshua himself received dividend payments estimated at £10.1 million in 2024 and £6.3 million in 2023, income that would ordinarily be subject to UK taxation.

The filings also include another entity connected to the boxer’s investment activities, 258 Investments Limited, which similarly lists the UAE as his place of residence. Together, the companies form a key part of the athlete’s business portfolio spanning promotions, sponsorships, and investments.

What you should know

Joshua has long maintained a close relationship with Dubai, frequently travelling to the city for training camps, brand partnerships, and leisure. In 2017, he drew global attention after staging a sparring session atop the helipad of the iconic Burj Al Arab, one of the most recognisable landmarks in the UAE.

His move mirrors a broader trend among sports personalities relocating to Dubai. Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand is among several high-profile British figures who have established residences in the emirate in recent years.

In 2023, Nairametrics reported that Nassef Sawiris was moving his family office to Abu Dhabi, joining a wave of prominent investors that have set up operations in the sun-splashed emirate.

According to Bloomberg, the Egyptian billionaire intended to re-domicile NNS Group in the Abu Dhabi Global Market, the city-state’s international financial centre, subject to regulatory approval.

From there, NNS Group aims to build significant stakes in a concentrated number of companies, primarily in Europe, the Middle East and North America, the firm said.