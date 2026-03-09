Oil and gas companies listed on the Nigerian Exchange recorded a combined pre-tax profit of N1.23 trillion in 2025, a 6.7% increase from the N1.15 trillion reported in 2024.

The growth was mainly supported by stronger revenue, as total earnings rose to N9.42 trillion in 2025, up 17.7% from the N8 trillion generated the previous year.

Even though the cumulative cost of sales in the oil and gas sector spiked 12.4% to N7.6 trillion, higher revenue provided a solid base, partially offsetting the impact of operational expenses on operating profit.

However, combined operating profit fell 5.38% to N1.3 trillion, but a cumulative 374% surge in finance income, mainly interest from bank deposits, lifted the bottom-line profitability of the sector.

In this work, pre-tax profit is prioritized to rank profitability, as it reflects true operational performance before taxes, which can distort comparisons. Six of the seven companies reviewed reported profits for the year.