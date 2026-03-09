The Court of Appeal has upheld the conviction of a former senior military officer and ordered him to refund millions of dollars and naira misappropriated from a Nigerian Army company.

According to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the appellate court, on Monday, affirmed the conviction and sentencing of former Group Managing Director of Nigerian Army Properties Limited, Umar Mohammed.

Mohammed, a former Major-General in the Nigerian Army, was found guilty of stealing and criminally misappropriating funds belonging to the army-owned company during his tenure as its managing director.

What they are saying

In its judgment, the Court of Appeal dismissed Mohammed’s appeal challenging the jurisdiction of the Special Court Martial that earlier tried and convicted him.

A three-member panel of justices, Abba Mohammed, Okon Abang, and Eberechi Nyesom-Wike, ruled that the evidence presented during the trial clearly established the offences.

The appellate court held that the Special Court Martial was right to reject the former general’s defence, describing it as inconsistent and unreliable.

It also noted contradictions in Mohammed’s testimony, particularly his claim that the army’s property company never operated berthing services, which conflicted with documentary records he had previously authored.

The court concluded that the inconsistencies undermined his credibility and subsequently affirmed the conviction and sentence imposed by the court-martial on all counts except those relating to forgery.

More insight

Mohammed was earlier tried and convicted by a Special Court Martial of the Nigerian Army on October 10, 2023, for offences bordering on stealing and criminal misappropriation of funds belonging to Nigerian Army Properties Limited.

Following the conviction, he was dismissed from the Nigerian Army, sentenced to imprisonment, and ordered to refund $2,099,700 and N1.65 billion to the company.

Dissatisfied with the decision, he filed an appeal on February 12, 2025, arguing that the conviction was not supported by sufficient and credible evidence.

However, the appellate court dismissed the appeal and upheld the court martial’s decision.

Separately, in August 2025, Dehinde Dipeolu of the Federal High Court of Nigeria in Lagos ordered the final forfeiture of shares worth over N5 billion traced to Mohammed and a businessman, Kayode Filani.

The forfeiture followed an application by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), which told the court that the 245,568,137 shares were acquired with proceeds of unlawful activities carried out during Mohammed’s tenure as head of the army’s property company.

What you should know

The case is part of a broader clampdown by Nigerian authorities on corruption and the recovery of assets linked to financial crimes.

In October 2025, the EFCC reported the recovery of N566 billion, $411 million, and 1,502 properties traced to financial and economic crimes over the previous two years.

Nairametrics also reported on March 5 that former Minister of Aviation, Stella Oduah, and a co-defendant opted for a plea bargain in an alleged N2.5 billion fraud case before an Abuja High Court.

In January 2026, a Federal High Court in Abuja ordered the interim forfeiture of 57 properties valued at N213.2 billion allegedly linked to former Attorney-General Abubakar Malami and two of his sons.

In February 2026, Chukwunyere Anamekwe Nwabuoku asked a court to acquit him in an N868.46 million fraud case brought by the EFCC.

Earlier cases include the July 2025 approval by the Office of the Attorney-General to prosecute Andy Uba and Benjamin Etu over alleged N400 million fraud raised by the Inspector-General of Police.

Similarly, a Federal High Court in Lagos ordered the final forfeiture of $4.7 million, N830 million, and several properties linked to former Central Bank governor Godwin Emefiele earlier in 2025.