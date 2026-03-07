The Federal Government will begin maintenance work on the Kara Bridge, outbound Lagos, from Tuesday, March 10, 2026, to Wednesday, March 24, 2026, prompting a travel advisory for motorists.

The disclosure was made in a statement by the Federal Controller of Works, Ogun State, Engr. Olayiwola Komolafe, and reported by Channels Television.

The maintenance will involve a temporary partial closure of the bridge, which may affect traffic flow along the outbound Lagos corridor.

What they are saying

Engr. Komolafe explained that the repair work aims to replace damaged expansion joints on the bridge, a critical step to ensure its safety, stability, and durability.

“The Federal Ministry of Works has released a travel advisory for motorists following its earlier announcement on a planned replacement of damaged expansion joints on the Kara Bridge, outbound Lagos.”

“In a Saturday statement signed by the Federal Controller of Works, Ogun State, Engr. Olayiwola Komolafe, maintenance work will commence on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, and is expected to last two weeks, ending on March 24, 2026.”

Motorists are urged to exercise caution around the work zone, plan their journeys early, and obey traffic directives. The ministry thanked the public for their understanding during the repair period and regretted any inconvenience caused by the temporary partial closure.

Alternative routes

To ease congestion during the maintenance, the Federal Ministry of Works recommended alternative routes for motorists:

From Ikorodu to Mowe, Sagamu, and Ibadan: use Shimawa or Mosinmi routes. These provide smoother traffic flow but may have slight delays due to increased traffic.

use Shimawa or Mosinmi routes. These provide smoother traffic flow but may have slight delays due to increased traffic. From Lagos Island to Sagamu, Ibadan, and Mowe: take the Epe corridor through Ijebu Ode. Although longer, this route helps reduce congestion near the bridge work zone.

Drivers are reminded to plan ahead, maintain safe speeds, follow traffic management directives, and allow extra travel time for possible slowdowns around the work zone.

Get up to speed

The Federal Government had previously, in May 2025, announced plans to carry out palliative repairs on failing expansion joints along key bridges on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Kara, Arepo, and Magboro bridges were identified as priority locations requiring urgent intervention.

Expansion joints on these bridges had deteriorated significantly, with some showing early signs of failure.

Contractors were directed to begin short-term palliative works while awaiting approval for full-scale rehabilitation.

What you should know

Earlier in February 2026, the Lagos State Government announced a four-week partial closure of the Lagos–Abeokuta Expressway for critical repairs.

The closure affected both inbound and outbound lanes between U-Turn Bus Stop and Sango Tollgate, with traffic diversions planned to minimise disruption.

Rehabilitation works aimed to restore damaged sections of the expressway while maintaining smooth traffic flow.

The project began on February 11, 2026, and ended on March 11, 2026, following previous night-time repairs ordered by the Federal Government on the Lagos–Ota–Abeokuta Road in January 2026 after an inspection by the Minister of Works, Sen. Dave Umahi.

The coordinated maintenance efforts on these key Lagos bridges and expressways aim to improve road safety and reduce long-term traffic disruptions for commuters.