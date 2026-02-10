The Lagos State Government has announced a four-week partial closure of the Lagos–Abeokuta Expressway to carry out critical repairs on failed sections of the road.

The disclosure was made in a statement signed by the Commissioner of the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, on Tuesday.

The closure will affect both inbound and outbound lanes between U-Turn Bus Stop and Sango Tollgate, with traffic diversions planned to minimise disruption.

What they are saying

The Ministry said the rehabilitation is intended to restore damaged sections of the expressway while maintaining smooth traffic flow in both directions. In the statement, the Ministry emphasized the phased nature of the works and the expected duration:

“The Lagos State Government has announced partial road closure on Lagos–Abeokuta Expressway to enable the Federal Ministry of Works carry out critical rehabilitation works on failed sections of the road.”

“The rehabilitation will cover the stretch from U-Turn Bus Stop to Sango Tollgate, affecting both inbound and outbound lanes. The rehabilitation work is scheduled to commence on Wednesday, 11th February, 2026 and end on Wednesday, 11th March, 2026, spanning a period of four (4) weeks.”

While the works are ongoing, the Ministry assured that careful traffic management and phased lane work would allow road users to travel in both directions.

Traffic diversion plan

The Lagos State Government has outlined a phased traffic diversion plan to ensure minimal disruption during the rehabilitation:

Phase One (Abeokuta-bound traffic): From February 11 to March 4, traffic heading toward Abeokuta/Sango Tollgate will be diverted to one lane at a time, about 20 metres from the active work zone. Lagos-bound traffic will continue normally.

Phase Two (Lagos-bound traffic): From March 4 to March 11, vehicles traveling toward Lagos/Abule-Egba will be diverted similarly, while Abeokuta-bound traffic remains uninterrupted.

Motorists are advised to plan their journeys, follow traffic signage, and cooperate with traffic officials.

The Ministry assured that adequate traffic management measures would be in place throughout the four-week project.

More insights

The rehabilitation comes after the Federal Government ordered night-time repairs on the Lagos–Ota–Abeokuta Road in January 2026, following an inspection by the Minister of Works, Sen. Dave Umahi.

The assessment covered about 22 kilometres, with active repairs focusing on roughly 18 kilometres identified as most distressed.

The Federal Government is executing repairs in phases based on urgency, citing unresolved concession issues and earlier engineering misjudgments as reasons for persistent road failures.

Low-lying and failed sections will be rebuilt with concrete, with the Ota-bound carriageway more severely damaged than the Lagos-bound side.

Future phases will include full resurfacing, replacement of bridge expansion joints, and installation of solar-powered streetlights.

Umahi also confirmed that the concessionaire would operate and maintain the road once repairs are completed.

What you should know

The Lagos–Abeokuta Expressway is an 81-kilometre federal highway linking Abeokuta, Ogun State’s capital, with Ikeja in Lagos. It is one of Nigeria’s busiest transport corridors, serving over 250,000 Passenger Car Units (PCUs) daily.

Continuous traffic pressure combined with structural challenges has led to repeated road failures.

In October 2023, the Federal Government approved the road’s redevelopment under the Highway Development and Management Initiative (HDMI).

The initiative allows state governments or concessionaires to reconstruct federal roads, toll them to recover costs, and remit proceeds to the Federation Account.

The ongoing rehabilitation is expected to significantly improve the corridor’s durability and traffic flow, easing commuting between Lagos and Ogun States.