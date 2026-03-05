A non-executive director at MTN Nigeria, Mazen Mroue, has stepped down from his position.

The development was disclosed in a filing submitted to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and signed by the company secretary, Uto Ukpanah.

According to the notice, Mroue’s exit took effect on February 27, 2026.

What they are saying

MTN Nigeria said the decision would allow Mroue to focus on other responsibilities within MTN Group Limited.

“MTN Nigeria Communications Plc hereby notifies the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the investing public of the exit of Mr. Mazen Mroue, a Non-Executive Director, effective 27 February 2026,” the statement read.

“This is to enable Mr. Mroue to focus on other priorities within MTN Group Limited.

“The Board wishes to express its appreciation to Mr. Mroue for his immense service to MTN Nigeria and wishes him success in his future endeavours.”

Get up to speed

Mroue joined the board of MTN Nigeria as a non-executive director on June 1, 2022.

Over the course of his career, he has held several leadership roles across the MTN Group, including serving as chief executive officer of MTN Uganda and MTN Liberia.

He has also served as a non-executive director of MTN Cyprus and held various leadership positions at MTN Ghana.

In February 2022, Mroue was appointed Group Chief Technology and Information Officer at MTN Group, where he oversees the company’s technology strategy, governance and implementation.

Before that role, he served as Chief Operating Officer of MTN Nigeria from August 2018 to January 31, 2022. During that period, he also sat on the board of the MTN Nigeria Foundation.

More insights

Mroue began his professional career in 1996 as a systems engineer and joined MTN Group in 1998.

Since then, he has accumulated more than 28 years of senior management experience in telecommunications, information technology, digital services and mobile financial services across Africa, the Middle East and Europe.

What you should know

Last month, MTN Nigeria released its audited financial results for 2025, reporting a strong turnaround in performance.

The telecom operator posted a profit before tax of N1.70 trillion for the year ended December 2025, compared with a pre-tax loss of N550.3 billion recorded in 2024.

The rebound reflects a recovery from the significant foreign exchange losses that affected the company in the previous year and marks one of the strongest earnings rebounds in MTN Nigeria’s history.