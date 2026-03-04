TD Africa, in collaboration with Cisco and Arravo Technology , hosted an exclusive Clevel customer engagement focused on helping enterprises build secure, intelligent, and resilient network infrastructures to support digital transformation and business continuity.

The future of secure and intelligent networking took centre stage over the weekend, as leading technology distributor, TD Africa, in collaboration with Cisco and Arravo Technology, hosted an exclusive C-level customer engagement focused on strengthening enterprise security and building resilient network infrastructures.

The event brought together senior decision-makers from various organisations to explore how businesses can drive resilience and digital transformation through Cisco’s Enterprise Networking, Meraki, and Security solutions. The session provided practical insights tailored to the evolving needs of today’s digital enterprises, with discussions centred on enabling smarter, scalable network environments while strengthening cybersecurity frameworks.

Speaking at the event, Abiodun Idowu, Head of Enterprise Business at TD Africa, highlighted the growing need for organisations to adopt integrated networking and security strategies in an increasingly complex digital landscape. “As businesses accelerate their digital transformation journeys, the need for secure, intelligent, and scalable networking solutions has never been greater. Through our collaboration with Cisco and Arravo, we are empowering organisations with the tools and insights required to build resilient infrastructures that support innovation while safeguarding critical operations,” he said.

The session also featured an in-depth technical presentation by Theodore Chukwudi, Cisco Solutions Architect, who led discussions on Cisco Meraki’s Cloud-Managed Networking and its role in simplifying network management while enhancing visibility and security. “Cisco Meraki enables organisations to deploy and manage networks with greater agility and confidence. By leveraging cloud-managed solutions, businesses can enhance operational efficiency, improve security posture, and respond more effectively to emerging threats,” Chukwudi noted.

Offering further insight, Ayantola Olaayan, Director, Enterprise Business at Arravo, emphasised the importance of collaboration in helping organisations navigate modern networking demands. “Strategic partnerships like this enable us to deliver solutions that are both innovative and practical. By combining Arravo’s enterprise expertise with Cisco’s technology and TD Africa’s distribution strength, we are helping businesses simplify complexity and build secure, future-ready networks that support long-term growth,” he noted.

Participants gained valuable perspectives on how Cisco’s enterprise networking and security technologies can help mitigate risks, protect digital assets, and support business continuity in an increasingly connected environment.

TD Africa’s collaboration with Cisco and Arravo on this engagement reinforces its commitment to equipping organisations with the knowledge and solutions needed to navigate modern networking challenges and unlock new opportunities for growth.