The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) will add extra trips to the Abuja-Kaduna train service starting Friday, March 6, 2026.

This development was disclosed in a statement signed by Callistus Unyimadu, NRC’s Chief Public Relations Officer.

The expansion aims to address growing passenger demand along the busy corridor and follows the restoration of operations after previous disruptions.

What they are saying

The NRC explained that operations on the Abuja-Kaduna Train Service (AKTS) were previously scaled down due to incidents on the route, including the March 28, 2022 bomb blast and the August 26, 2025 derailment. These incidents had reduced available trains from three to one, introduced Temporary Speed Restrictions (TSR), and limited daily trips.

“The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has increased the number of trips on the Abuja-Kaduna Train Service (AKTS) in response to growing passenger demand on the corridor.

“ The new timetable takes effect from Friday, March 6, 2026, and is aimed at providing more travel options, enhancing operational flexibility, and strengthening service delivery on the busy route,” the statement read.

The NRC advised passengers to check the updated timetable and plan journeys accordingly.

The corporation emphasized that the adjustments reflect its commitment to improving capacity, reliability, safety, and overall passenger experience across its network.

Details of the new schedule

Under the revised timetable, passengers travelling between Idu and Rigasa will have three trips on Fridays, Sundays, Saturdays, and Mondays, and two trips on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

On Fridays and Sundays, the Idu-Rigasa service departs Idu at 7:45 a.m. and 3:15 p.m., returning from Rigasa at 11:30 a.m.

On Saturdays and Mondays, services depart Rigasa at 7:15 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., with return trips from Idu at 11:00 a.m.

All trains make scheduled stops at Kubwa.

These additions aim to provide commuters with more options, particularly during peak travel periods.

Flashback

The NRC has previously increased train trips during peak periods and festive seasons.

In June 2025, additional services were added on the Lagos-Ibadan and Abuja-Kaduna corridors to accommodate the Eid Kabir rush.

The Abuja-Kaduna route extended its full six-trip daily schedule through June 11, 2025, with departures at 7:45 a.m., 2:00 p.m., and 3:10 p.m. from Abuja.

In November 2024, NRC increased Abuja-Kaduna services from four to six trips daily to meet growing passenger demand, although later track issues led to low trip numbers.

What you should know

The Abuja–Kaduna rail corridor, one of Nigeria’s busiest passenger routes, has experienced recurring operational and service issues beyond low trip numbers.

In February 2026, passengers reported loss of air conditioning and lighting during journeys due to overheating onboard power units.

Ticket booking challenges, including failed online transactions, resold tickets at inflated prices, and seat allocation problems, have been widely reported.

Past accidents, such as derailments in May 2024 and August 2025, as well as a “hot axle” fault near Rigasa in August 2025, disrupted services and affected passenger confidence.

In September 2024, the Minister of Transportation, Said Alkaki, ordered an investigation into ticket racketeering, highlighting long-standing management and operational challenges on the route.

These developments underscore the need for continued investment in safety, infrastructure, and service delivery on the Abuja–Kaduna corridor.