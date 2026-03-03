agrofood Nigeria returns to the Landmark Centre, Lagos for its 11th edition from 24–26 March 2026 , featuring over 100 exhibitors from 14 countries —its largest international participation to date—reinforcing its position as West Africa’s leading annual agroindustry and packaging trade platform.

agrofood Nigeria returns to the Landmark Centre in Lagos, Victoria Island, for its 11th edition, setting a new benchmark for international participation and industry engagement. As West Africa’s leading annual platform for the agrofood and packaging industries, the event is expected to attract thousands of decision-makers and industry professionals from across Nigeria and the wider region.

Organised by fairtrade Messe in cooperation with Modion Communications, agrofood Nigeria provides a highly focused marketplace for investment, innovation and business development across the entire value chain, spanning agriculture, food and beverage technology, food ingredients, packaging and finished food products.

For professionals seeking capacity expansion, operational optimisation, product innovation, market diversification or enhanced retail positioning, the exhibition offers direct access to proven technologies, reliable suppliers and new investment opportunities in one concentrated setting.

Excellence and global reach: Over 100 exhibitors from 14 countries

The 2026 edition features the most extensive international presence in the history of the event, with more than 100 exhibitors from Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

Confirmed participating countries include Belgium, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Poland, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States of America.

By enabling face-to-face engagement with international solution providers, agrofood Nigeria facilitates technology transfer, strengthens supply chains and supports well-informed capital investment decisions in Nigeria and West Africa.

After eight consecutive years of strong engagement, the Netherlands assumes the role of Guest of Honor 2026. The Netherlands Pavilion, recognisable by its distinctive orange branding in Hall 2, has become a central meeting point for agricultural innovation and bilateral exchange. Led by the Netherlands Consulate-General in Lagos, around 20 Dutch companies will present advanced solutions in horticulture, seed and input technologies, greenhouse systems, food processing, agrologistics and climate-smart agri-food innovations

National Pavilions & participations 2026

Belgium / Flanders Pavilion For the second time, Flanders Investment & Trade is organising a joint Belgium–Flanders group pavilion. Exhibitors will present premium fresh and processed produce, a wide assortment of fruits and vegetables, value-added food products and supply-chain solutions that reflect Belgium’s strong horticultural and export tradition.

China Pavilion More than 20 Chinese exhibitors will showcase technologies covering mechanisation, processing equipment, packaging systems and efficiency-enhancing solutions designed for Nigerian and West African primary production and processing environments.

German Pavilion Supported by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Regional Identity, the VDMA Food Processing and Packaging Machinery Association and AUMA, the German Pavilion continues its long-standing presence with advanced “Made in Germany” technologies and expertise across processing, packaging and ingredients. Industry leaders such as GEA Group and Krones AG will present solutions adapted to West African market requirements.

India Participation Indian exhibitors will showcase premium agricultural commodities, including high-quality Basmati rice and staple grains, alongside processing inputs and value-addition solutions aligned with export growth strategies and downstream food production.

The Netherlands Pavilion A well-established tradition continues: agrofood Nigeria will once again host around 20 Dutch exhibitors showcasing their expertise and innovations in the agrofood sector. The pavilion is led by the Netherlands Consulate-General in Lagos.

Nigeria Participation Discover outstanding solutions from Nigeria based leading businesses and industry innovators representing a wide range of local agribusiness and food processing sectors, bringing products and services that span everything from primary agricultural inputs to value-added food solutions, reflecting the diversity and dynamism of Nigeria’s agrofood industry. These homegrown companies leverage the event as a strategic platform to build partnerships, engage with international buyers and technology providers, and accelerate market expansion across West Africa.

South Africa – Western Cape Pavilion Supported by the Western Cape Department of Agriculture, South African exhibitors within the Western Cape Pavilion will present export-oriented horticulture, viticulture and processed food solutions tailored to West African markets.

USA Participation For the first time, the Food Export Association of the Midwest and Northeast USA will introduce U.S. suppliers to Nigerian food traders, providing structured export support for companies from 13 Midwestern and 10 Northeastern states.

Bigger. Bolder. More targeted than ever.

With its specialised partial fairs – agro, food + bev tec, food ingredients, packaging & food + hospitality – agrofood Nigeria offers a focused, future-driven experience for professionals from farm to fork. New for 2026 is the optimised hall layout for maximum impact.

Hall 1: food + bev tec & packaging

Hall 2: agro & food + hospitality

Hall 3: food ingredients – spotlighting innovation, functionality & flavor

Additional highlights of the 2026 Event:

Government & industry support: Active involvement from key Nigerian and international ministries, authorities, and associations ensuring a comprehensive industry perspective.

Insightful conference sessions: In 2025, our conference featured 42 sessions with 90 speakers. Building on this success, the 2026 program promises even more valuable industry insights and exceptional networking opportunities, view the full 2026 program here.

A trusted platform – agrofood Nigeria gains strong support from local and global institutions

With backing from over 20 respected organizations – including international chambers, government ministries, trade agencies, and industry associations – agrofood Nigeria 2026 reinforces its position as West Africa’s leading business and innovation hub for the agrofood and packaging sectors.

Nigeria’s technological investments – Driving growth in agrofood

With imports of food & packaging technology amounting to €265m in 2024, Nigeria stands as West Africa’s largest importer of such technologies. (VDMA)

This also applies to Nigeria’s packaging technology imports. These amounted to 121 million euros in 2024. (VDMA)

The Nigerian food market is projected to reach around $233.53 billion in 2025, with an expected annual growth rate of 10.76% from 2025 to 2030. (Statista)

Despite significant investments in local food production, Nigeria’s food imports totaled US$6.1bn in 2023, positioning the country as one of Africa’s foremost food importers. Nigerian food exports made up for US$2.2bn. (WTO)

