Leading real estate company Zylus Homes, a subsidiary of Zylus Group, has once again delivered on its promise of excellence and timely project execution with the allocation of over 100 bungalow units at Lekki Avana Bungalow & Resort. The milestone allocation forms part of the company’s ambitious “2000 Homes in 5 Years” initiative aimed at expanding access to quality housing while creating sustainable investment opportunities.

Held on February 28, 2026, the allocation ceremony saw 41 clients receive keys to their fully finished bungalow units, while over 60 carcass units were also allocated to subscribers and investors. The achievement comes less than a year after the estate was launched, a project that notably sold out within just 18 days, demonstrating the strong market confidence in the Zylus brand and its developments.

The atmosphere at the event was filled with excitement and fulfillment as clients moved from off-plan ownership to physical possession of their homes. For many homeowners, receiving the keys symbolized the realization of a long-awaited dream, while investors who secured carcass unit allocations expressed optimism and confidence in the brand to deliver the rest of the project within stipulated timeframe.

Speaking at the event, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Zylus Group, Dr. Oluwatosin Olatujoye, described the milestone as a reflection of the company’s commitment to integrity and delivery. He noted that the allocation didn’t just serve as handover of homes, but a fulfillment of the trust clients place in the brand. According to him, the company remains committed to delivering quality housing developments that combine comfort, value, and long-term investment potential.

Also addressing guests and homeowners, the Chief Executive Officer of Zylus Homes, Mrs. Bukola Olatujoye, highlighted the vision behind Lekki Avana Bungalow & Resort as a community designed not just for shelter but for lifestyle and family living. She emphasized that the development reflects the company’s goal of creating environments where residents can enjoy serenity, recreation, and a strong sense of community.

A major highlight of the allocation event was the estate’s recreational center, which came alive with activity. Children enjoyed the swimming pool and tennis facilities while families experienced the vibrant lifestyle the estate offers. Adding to the excitement was a football friendly match between ABN Striker and Zylus Lion, which drew enthusiastic cheers from attendees and further energized the atmosphere of the day.

The successful allocation reinforces Zylus Homes’ reputation for delivering on its commitments while maintaining speed and quality in development. With over 100 units allocated in record time, the event marks a significant milestone for Lekki Avana Bungalow & Resort and further strengthens the company’s ongoing mission to provide accessible, high-quality housing as part of its 2000 Homes in 5 Years vision.