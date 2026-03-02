A university degree is not just an academic milestone.

In many immigration systems, it is a measurable asset that can directly convert into permanent residence points.

Countries that run structured migration programs typically assess applicants across factors such as education, work experience, language ability, age, salary level and occupation demand.

Education is often one of the strongest scoring categories because it signals skill level, employability and long-term integration potential.

However, a degree alone rarely guarantees permanent residence. It works best in combination with strong language scores, relevant experience and, in some systems, a valid job offer.

Here are the countries