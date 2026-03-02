The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Justice John Tsoho, has responded to his invitation by the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) over his asset declaration form, expressing his commitment to transparency regarding the development.

His response is contained in a press release sent to Nairametrics by Dr. Catherine Oby Christopher, Director of Information, Federal High Court of Nigeria, on Monday, titled: “RE: CHIEF JUDGE’S REPRESENTATION AND PROPOSED DATE FOR APPEARANCE BEFORE THE CODE OF CONDUCT BUREAU.”

The FHC clarified that Justice John Terhemba Tsoho remains “fully committed to cooperating with the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) in respect of its invitation.”

The development comes days after Premium Times alleged in its investigation that multiple sources within the CCB told the media platform that the bureau had summoned Justice Tsoho to appear before it and respond to questions regarding his alleged undeclared bank accounts.

What the FHC Is Saying

According to the official, in accordance with the CJ’s constitutional right to consult and be represented by counsel of his choice, his legal representative, Kanu Godwin Agabi, CON, SAN, “has indicated his readiness to accompany the Chief Judge to the Bureau upon his return to Nigeria, he being presently outside the country for medical reasons.”

This position, the court says, has been duly communicated to the Code of Conduct Bureau, affirming the Chief Judge’s willingness to appear and participate in the process in full compliance with the law and established constitutional safeguards.

“For scheduling purposes, the Bureau has been informed that any date within the week commencing Monday, 16 March 2026, is convenient for the Honourable Chief Judge and his counsel,” the statement partly reads.

The Chief Judge reiterated his commitment to due process, “transparency”, and respect for the rule of law.

Backstory

According to an earlier report, findings indicate that the judicial officer allegedly failed to declare three separate accounts domiciled with commercial banks.

The CCB, which is the federal agency responsible for addressing conflicts of interest and abuse of office by public servants, was contacted by the platform.

The report also stated that the CJ was expected to appear before the bureau by Monday, today.

Flashback

The development comes nearly two years after the Court of Appeal in Abuja discharged and acquitted the former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Samuel Nkanu Walter Onnoghen, of his alleged non-declaration of assets conviction from 2019 by the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

A three-member panel of the appeal court, led by Justice Abba Bello Mohammed, acquitted the former CJN and ordered that all his frozen bank accounts be unfrozen immediately, based on the terms of settlement reached by his legal team and the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN.

Specifically, the appeal court held that, regarding the appeal, it is settled law that the Code of Conduct Tribunal lacked jurisdiction to try and convict the appellant (a judicial officer) without first referring the matter to the National Judicial Council (NJC), the apex judicial body.

Secondly, the appeal court held that the tribunal lacked jurisdiction to try and convict the appellant after he had tendered his voluntary retirement letter, which was accepted by the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

What You Should Know

John Terhemba Tsoho was sworn in as a Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria on 12 November 1998.

He was elevated to the position of Chief Judge of the Federal High Court on 13 December 2019.

According to the Federal Judicial Service Commission, Mr. Tsoho’s elevation as Acting Chief Judge of the Federal High Court at the time was in line with the rules that enable the most senior judge to occupy the office of the Chief Judge when the post is vacant, pending the appointment of a substantive Chief Judge.

He is a member of the National Judicial Council, the apex federal judicial executive body responsible for collecting, controlling, and disbursing all capital and recurrent funds for the judiciary, while exercising disciplinary control over erring judicial officers.

The Premium Times report against the CJ constitutes the latest high-profile allegation against a senior judicial officer presiding over what is widely regarded as one of the busiest federal courts in Africa.

The report remains an allegation unless proven true by the relevant judicial body.